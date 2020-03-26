European Green Deal
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan
Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition
EU carbon tax plan is an early test for post-Brexit trade talks
The UK must navigate the EU's proposed carbon border tax whilst seeking new trade deals around the world, writes Ed Birkett
EU leaders back 2050 net zero target
European Council endorses goal of building a 'climate neutral EU', despite continuing Polish objections
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance surges to almost $4tr
AXA, Aviva, CNP Assurances, and FRR join drive to decarbonise portfolios by 2050, as EU Commissioner promises 'thorough assessment' of Europe's net zero plan
Global Briefing: Denmark unveils plan for offshore wind artificial island
All the green business news from around the world this week
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
Von der Leyen puts climate policy staff at heart of European Commission
Commission President-elect appoints Frans Timmermans as Executive Vice President for an EU Green Deal