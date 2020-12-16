'Step up to be counted': EU launches major climate engagement campaign

Count On Us campaign will urge EU citizens to embrace a number of carbon cutting measures, such as reducing food waste, travelling by bike and foot, and investing in better home insulation

A major new EU-backed campaign has launched today with the goal of encouraging citizens across the continent to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint and then report on their progress.

The campaign is a partnership between climate campaign group Count On Us and the European Climate Pact, a EU-wide citizens' engagement initiative formed this month as part of the bloc's landmark climate policy, the European Green Deal.

The scheme, which calls on EU citizens to embrace a range of measures that reduce their carbon footprint, such as walking and cycling more, or reducing food waste, was kicked off today by former UN chief and founder of Global Optimism Christiana Figueres, European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans, and former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg.

Participants' actions will be tracked and counted on an aggregator hosted on the Count Us In website, with translated versions of the platform set to launch next summer, the partners said.

"When it comes to tackling the climate crisis, every step matters," Timmermans said. "Anyone can take action, and everyone can contribute. Our partnership with Count Us In will enable everyone in Europe to make a change for the climate, and make it count."

Figueres emphasised that citizens had a key role to play, alongside governments and companies, in tackling the climate crisis. "When we step up to be counted, we signal public support for accelerated actions by leaders to decarbonise our economy at the pace science demands," she said. "I'm proud to announce the partnership between Count Us In and the EU - radical collaborations like these are vital to a clean economic recovery and a thriving future."