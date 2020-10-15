'The green recovery starts at home': EU accelerates Green Deal with buildings, chemicals, and methane plans
European Commission unveils flurry of major policy plans as it seeks to help deliver on 2050 net zero goal, but green groups warn bolder action is still required
As nations head into a higher state of lockdown in response to rising Covid-19 infection rates, and the UK and EU head into yet another round of talks over a potential Brexit deal, the European Commission...
Arrival: BlackRock delivers $118m investment boost for electric van trailblazer
Arrival secures major funding boost, as it confirms plan for first US 'microfactory' capable of delivering 10,000 electric vans a year
'Flexible work is here to stay': O2 and Carbon Trust launch green savings calculator to inform flexible working policies
Beta version of tool that calculates a firm's potential to save money and carbon through different flexible working scenarios is being tested by a number of companies
Net Zero Festival: In conversation with Paul Polman - Climate action in a post-Covid world
VIDEO: Former Unilever CEO offers his characteristically sage wisdom on corporate sustainability in the wake of Covid-19 in a wide-ranging interview with Gavin Esler