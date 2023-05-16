Irreversible transition: Report warns fossil fuel exporters to the EU should not 'fool themselves'

A new analysis of what has been described as the world's most comprehensive set of climate laws has today concluded the EU's green energy transition is now irreversible - and exporters of coal and gas to the bloc should prepare for plummeting demand.

Published today, the report into the potential socio-economic effects of achieving the EU's climate targets for 2030 from think tank Strategic Perspectives argued the European Green Deal has set a host of major decarbonisation policies "in stone".

The report - titled Turning the European Green Deal into Reality - said targets such as the commitment to source 55 per cent of electricity consumption from renewables, install at least 58 million heat pumps, and roll out around 29 million electric passenger cars on European roads were already reshaping energy, building, and transport policies across the bloc.

Moreover, Strategic Perspectives predicted that as a result of surging clean tech deployment gas consumption will fall by at least 31 per cent across the EU by the end of the decade - almost equivalent to Germany's yearly gas consumption before the Russian war in Ukraine. Similarly, it argued that rising carbon prices through the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will ensure coal power is no longer cost-competitive and will be phased out across much of the bloc.

The European Green Deal includes a 'Fit for 55' package to revise climate, energy, and transport legislation to deliver emissions reductions of at least 55 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030, a European climate law making climate neutrality by 2050 a legal obligation for the bloc, and specific initiatives spanning climate adaptation, biodiversity, sustainable farming, and industrial strategies.

Linda Kalcher, executive director of Strategic Perspectives, said turning these commitments into reality will bring greater energy security and economic prosperity across the EU and warned that fossil fuel exporters needed to recognise that European demand for their product was set to fall.

"Countries seeking to export gas, coal and oil to the EU should not fool themselves: consumption is going down, irreversibly," she said. "New economic partnerships on green technologies are the better choice for both sides. Europe is not backtracking on its promises and many businesses are already benefiting."

The report comes just weeks after analysis by energy think tank Ember found that renewables generated more of the EU's electricity than fossil fuels over the past winter for the first time, as the bloc responded rapidly to the energy supply crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Contrary to fears that EU countries may turn to increased coal generation as the bloc moved to cut ties with Russian gas exporters, Ember's data found that coal power generation fell by 11 per cent - or 27TWh - between October and March, while gas dropped by 13 per cent or 38TWh.

Additionally, Strategic Perspectives' report claims the rapid adoption of climate-friendly solutions can cut energy bills and reduce the vulnerability of low and middle-income households across the continent to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

For example, its analysis reveals that the Green Deal strategy should result in European households will seeing energy and fuel spend reduced from 8.6 per cent of their budget in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2030 on average. The report also forecasts that average electricity prices should fall by seven per cent by the end of the decade, as the grid becomes increasingly reliant on lower cost renewables.

Neil Makaroff, director of Strategic Perspectives, argued the European Green Deal should act as a "shield" against the high cost of living.

"With its green laws, Europe is protecting the wallets of households and businesses as they provide all the solutions to cut energy bills and move away from gas, oil and coal, which are the main drivers of high inflation", he said.

