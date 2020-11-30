DNV: Current climate policies inadequate to solve emissions crisis

Solar and wind are forecast to power 62 per cent of electricity generation by 2050 - but this is not enough to reach net-zero, DNV warns

Norwegian environmental auditing giant DNV argues more radical climate action is needed across five key strategic areas in a new report published today

For many climate observers, November has felt like a much-needed good-news month. Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump promises to bring the US back into the Paris Agreement, providing a much needed fillip to global climate diplomacy efforts. Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution in the country which kicked off the fossil fuel era two centuries ago. A little further west, the EU continued to add detail to its own Green Deal, announcing plans to increase offshore windfarm capacity 25-fold. All this, of course, following the small matter of China, Japan, and South Korea all announcing new net zero emission targets this autumn.

However, a report published today threatens to put a brake on any burgeoning optimism. Published by Norwegian certification giant DNV GL, Transition Faster Together: 2020 Conclusions warns that much more action is needed to get within striking distance of the Paris Agreement goals.

Meeting climate targets will require an unprecedented economy-wide transition to low-carbon practices and technologies, the report emphasises. In its recently launched Energy Transition Outlook, DNV predicted that by mid-century, 62 per cent of the world's electricity needs will come from solar and wind, generated by 17,000 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar and wind capacity. But "the predicted growth in renewables is far from enough to meet the climate goals of the Paris Agreement", the environmental auditing firm concludes in its latest analysis.

"We can be encouraged by recent world commitments towards climate positive policies, but that is only one part of the necessary movement needed to shift the emissions dial," said DNV CEO Ditlev Engel. "While many governments are proficient at putting together strategies for energy programs, it will not be fast enough, according to our forecast."

Having sounded its warning bell, DNV's report focuses on solutions and strategies for bridging the gap between the current projected outlook and the ultimate goals of the Paris Agreement, which aspire to keep temperature increases "well below" 2C. In doing so, it outlines five key areas where urgent action is needed to accelerate global decarbonisation efforts.

Firstly, it calls on governments to provide greater support for the development and deployment of new technologies. Emerging technologies such as bifacial solar modules, larger wind turbines, floating solar and floating wind farms will play an increasing role over the next five years, the report states, and to accommodate the projected increase in renewables capacity, power grids must be able to integrate new technologies more quickly. By supporting the deployment of new technology for generation and distribution of clean electricity, governments can help accelerate progress from innovation to established and proven solutions, the report says.

Secondly, it urges governments to increase climate commitments and act quickly to bring in new policy and regulatory frameworks. Although renewable energy technologies are becoming less dependent on government support, decarbonisation projects face continued transition risks related to policy making and slow implementation, it argues, emphasising the need for greater cross-party cohesion to eliminate policy uncertainty and resulting delays.

Thirdly, the report highlights the need for post-COVID investment to accelerate the energy transition, arguing the pandemic presents an opportunity to focus enormous economic stimulus packages on long-term sustainable solutions. "We desperately need governments around the world to commit to post-pandemic economic stimulus packages that will drive the uptake of low or zero carbon solutions," the report states, "from inexpensive capital for renewables and energy storage projects to substantial investments in power systems."

The final two key strategic areas the report emphasises involve cross-collaboration within sectors and the development of a skilled workforce that can support the rapid transformation of the energy industry. "The energy sector needs to recruit and reskill aggressively in the next decade to enable its workforce to keep pace with the energy transition," Engel explains. "The workforce needs be agile, diverse, technologically and digitally adept to adjust and keep abreast of changes. The technology to enable digital transformation is available but this technology is only as good as the people who use it."

As its name suggests, Transition Faster Together: 2020 Conclusions is the final in a series of reports from DNV, which brought together experts and industry leaders to examine three areas vital to accelerating the energy transition: renewables, power grids and energy efficiency. Their conclusions demonstrate that the technology and skills to drive progress towards a net zero transition are available - but they must be joined by an immense political, business, and civil society push to deliver unprecedented transformation in the energy infrastructure that underpins the global economy.