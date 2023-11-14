Regulator agrees rule changes designed to speed up grid connection approval process for much-needed green energy and infrastructure projects
Partner Insight: Now is a crucial time to take action and support the progress of the Virtual Energy System in digitising Britain's energy management, according to ESO
National Grid ESO is seeking approval for plan to once again pay participating homes and businesses to shift winter energy usage outside of peak periods
Energy System Operator's latest Future Energy Scenarios assessment echoes widespread calls for more policy action and clarity from government on net zero
Britain's electricity system operator (ESO) touts reforms to speed up electricity grid connections for wind, solar and battery storage
Households with smart meters have greater control of their energy use and can help reduce strain on Britain's energy reserves during crisis
Influential Future Energy Scenarios report stresses how policy and investment choices could see net zero goal reached early - or missed entirely
Electricity system operator argues 'single, integrated approach' to upgrading grid is needed to drive the best outcomes for the climate, environment, and consumers