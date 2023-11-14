ESO

Ofgem moves to kill 'zombie' renewables projects in UK grid connection queue

Regulator agrees rule changes designed to speed up grid connection approval process for much-needed green energy and infrastructure projects

clock 14 November 2023 • 5 min read
A digital revolution: How a virtual energy system can transform decision-making in Britain's energy industry

Energy

Partner Insight: Now is a crucial time to take action and support the progress of the Virtual Energy System in digitising Britain's energy management, according to ESO

clock 02 October 2023 • 4 min read
National Grid announces return of winter flexible tariff plan

Energy

National Grid ESO is seeking approval for plan to once again pay participating homes and businesses to shift winter energy usage outside of peak periods

clock 31 August 2023 • 3 min read
National Grid ESO: How the 'right action' can put UK on track for net zero by 2046

Energy

Energy System Operator's latest Future Energy Scenarios assessment echoes widespread calls for more policy action and clarity from government on net zero

clock 10 July 2023 • 5 min read
'Get on, get back or get out': National Grid ESO unveils plan to speed up grid connections by 10 years

Energy

Britain's electricity system operator (ESO) touts reforms to speed up electricity grid connections for wind, solar and battery storage

clock 02 June 2023 • 4 min read
'Critical role': New report highlights how smart meters are helping to tackle energy supply crunch

Efficiency

Households with smart meters have greater control of their energy use and can help reduce strain on Britain's energy reserves during crisis

clock 12 January 2023 • 2 min read
'Achievable if we work together': How the UK could deliver a net zero emissions energy system by 2047

Energy

Influential Future Energy Scenarios report stresses how policy and investment choices could see net zero goal reached early - or missed entirely

clock 18 July 2022 • 9 min read
National Grid unveils plan for £54bn green grid upgrade

Infrastructure

Electricity system operator argues 'single, integrated approach' to upgrading grid is needed to drive the best outcomes for the climate, environment, and consumers

clock 08 July 2022 • 3 min read
