National Grid announces return of winter flexible tariff plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

National Grid ESO is seeking approval for plan to once again pay participating homes and businesses to shift winter energy usage outside of peak periods

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has confirmed it intends to reintroduce its Demand Flexibility Service over the coming winter, in a bid to boost UK energy security, curb carbon emissions,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Octopus Energy inks deal to acquire Shell's UK and Germany home energy business

Parkdean Resorts inks recyclable mattress and eco-cleaning product deals

Most read
01

'Not fit for purpose': Green groups secure High Court hearing over government's net zero plans

01 September 2023 • 4 min read
02

Research: England's rooftop's could house further 22GW of solar capacity

31 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy inks deal to acquire Shell's UK and Germany home energy business

01 September 2023 • 2 min read
04

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government announces plans to revamp heat pump grant offer

31 August 2023 • 6 min read
05

Air Nostrum Group doubles Hybrid Air Vehicles airship order

01 September 2023 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson at the firm's heat pump centre in Berkshire | Credit: Octopus Energy
Energy

Octopus Energy inks deal to acquire Shell's UK and Germany home energy business

Octopus Energy Group to boost retail supply arm to 6.5 million customers with planned purchase of Shell Energy UK and Germany

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

'Coal and gas are too expensive': How clean tech is slowly but surely squeezing out fossil fuels' dominance

Two new studies have this week been added to the library of evidence showing clean power technologies are more cost competitive than the fossil fuel generation they are replacing

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 August 2023 • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

'Quick win': Study urges governments and businesses to prioritise methane mitigation

Series of reports argues 'well-chosen strategies' for tackling methane emissions from energy, agriculture, and waste could deliver rapid, substantial, and cost-effective health and climate benefits

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 August 2023 • 4 min read