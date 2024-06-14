National Grid ESO proposes 'year-round' Demand Flexibility Service

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has announced it intends to pay UK households to use less energy when supply is tight at any time of the year, not just in the winter months, in what has been hailed as a potentially revolutionary change for the UK energy system.

Launched in winter 2022, the Demand Flexibility Service aims to alleviate pressure on the grid by allowing suppliers to provide incentive payments to domestic, industrial, and commercial energy users if they shift energy usage out of specified peak periods. Households can access payments by simply not using the oven or delaying turning on the dishwasher and washing machine for a few hours.

The approach helps reduce carbon emissions and cut costs for everyone, by reducing the need to deploy back-up gas fired power stations during periods of peak demand or when renewables generation is at lower levels.

Confirming an initial design proposal for the future of the service this week, the ESO said it is planning to expand its capability to support high demand periods on the system all year round. An evolved design is set to be consulted on with industry over the summer before a final proposal is submitted to Ofgem for approval ahead of a planned winter live date for the scheme.

The update comes after the ESO's latest Early View of Winter Outlook report found the need for demand flexibility to be used as a winter contingency service to support the electricity network at peak times has been reduced compared to last year.

Using a base case scenario, the ESO expects de-rated capacity - excess generation at the ESO's disposal at peak demand in a cold spell - to be higher than last year, forecasting margins of 5.6GW or 9.4 per cent for the coming winter compared to 4.4 GW or 7.4 per cent last year.

According to the ESO, 1.6 million households and businesses used Demand Flexibility Service during its first year by shifting consumption out of peak hours, saving over 3,300MWh. The following winter saw levels of engagement increase to over 2.6 million participants and a saving in excess of 3,700MWh.

"The Demand Flexibility Service has been a national first in empowering households and businesses to embrace energy flexibility and to be rewarded in the process," said Kayte O'Neill, chief operating officer at the ESO. "As we transition away from requiring Demand Flexibility Service as a winter contingency service it is only right that we look to the future of what this service can deliver.

"We look forward to working closely with industry over the coming months to deliver a service that makes flexibility part of everyday life and that can unlock the benefits for participating consumers and society at large."

According to Britain's largest domestic electricity supplier by customer numbers, Octopus Energy the initiative will offer families the chance to earn hundreds of pounds a year by simply turning off appliances for a couple of hours when notified by the grid. The company's "Saving Sessions" scheme has already helped over two million customers and paid out over £10m over the last two winters, it said.

"The chance for households to earn hundreds of pounds, simply by reducing their energy use, will be welcome news to families having it tough right now," said Alex Schoch, global director of flexibility, at Octopus Energy. "Octopus pioneered this simple form of power saving that rewards hard-working households for cutting their use at peak times, instead of paying big energy companies millions to burn more coal or gas. It's great to see the system operator now recognises the role consumers can play in balancing the grid all year-round.

"Octopus will work to expand the service further so that it can also be unleashed in periods when renewable energy is abundant, putting even more money back in customers' pockets. By leveraging households' ability to save power we can enhance grid stability and reduce the need to burn more fossil fuels, helping to deliver a greener, cheaper energy future for all."

