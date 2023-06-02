'Get on, get back or get out': National Grid ESO unveils plan to speed up grid connections by 10 years

National Grid ESO has told renewables and energy infrastructure developers to "get on, get back or get out" of the UK grid connection queue, as it today set out reforms designed to speed up waiting times by up to 10 years.

UK energy developers have been beset by desperately long waiting times to get wind, solar and other renewables and green grid systems connected to the grid, in some cases being forced to wait up to 15 years in order to complete the permitting and planning process.

As such, concerns have mounted that the slow grid connection process risks undermining the UK's ability to attract much needed investment to deliver on its stretching wind and solar targets for the coming decade and beyond, with the government aiming to largely decarbonise the power grid by 2035.

But in a bid to tackle the backlog, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) - which is responsible for overseeing the management of the UK grid - today announced additional targeted reforms to further speed up the grid connections process by up to a decade.

National Grid ESO said it had written to developers seeking grid connections to request updates on progress and energy project milestones - such as raising finance, buying land, getting planning permission, or breaking ground - so that non-viable projects could be identified, and to enable and those projects that are ready and able to connect faster.

Energy projects that are not progressing or are on course to miss key dates will then either be asked to move backwards in the queue or leave it altogether in order to make way for projects that are delivering against milestones, it explained.

According to the ESO, there are roughly 220 projects due to connect to the national transmission system before 2026, totalling around 40GW - more than double peak demand in the summer months for all of Great Britain. However only half of these have planning consent and some have moved connection dates back by over fourteen years, it said.

It follows a recent report by Octopus Energy's generation arm claimed that "queue-jumping", sunset clauses, and a "data-driven can-do attitude" could accelerate the delivery of 200GW of wind and solar projects by providing projects with more timely grid connections.

Barnaby Wharton, RenewableUK's director of future electricity systems, described the announcements today as "a significant step forward" in unlocking new clean energy capacity faster, with delays said to be holding back £15bn of investment in offshore wind alone over the course of this decade.

"Rather than allowing speculative bids for grid connections to pile up and create the backlog, these reforms mean that inactive or unready schemes will no longer be allowed to block projects which are ready to go live," he said. "It's one of a number of measures which we've been calling for as a matter of urgency, to enable us to connect vital clean energy projects to the grid faster, as some offshore wind farms are currently having to wait for more than ten years to do so."

The announcement comes after Ofgem earlier this month indicated it was considering making urgent changes to its grid connection regime to tackle the backlog of "zombie" projects. National Grid ESO today said it was working with the energy regulator on these reforms.

Elsewhere in the ESO's proposals unveiled today, the firm has also set out measures to enable developers to build their own grid connections, after the final consultation on required code modifications was published yesterday.

Moreover, it has released a policy paper mapping out how it is planning to connect up to 95GW of energy storage to Britain's power grid. National Grid ESO said it would be removing the requirement for non-critical enabling works to be complete before storage projects connect, meaning that storage schemes would only need to pause for works essential to enable a physical connection to the network, those needed to mitigate fault level issues, or those required to meet safety requirements.

Today's announcement builds upon the the firm's five-point-plan under which developers were allowed to leave its connection queue without incurring penalties, and which also proposed updating methods of calculating project connection dates were updated, while existing contracts were reviewed and updated in partnership with transmission owners.

Also responding to today's announcements, Roisin Quinn, director of customer connections at National Grid - a separate company to the ESO - welcomed the proposed measures as "positive new steps" towards accelerating grid connections in support of the UK's net zero transition.

"It shows how joined up we are working across the sector in delivering much needed reform to meet Britain's bold climate goals," she said.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, also expressed support for National Grid ESO measures opening up competition in grid connection.

"While it's a positive step in the right direction, the devil is in the detail," she added. "We're past the point of polite processes. What we need is fresh thinking beyond the concept of ‘a queue', like concrete dates to implement steps, a firmer stance on prioritising renewables over fossil fuels, and better use of data to show where projects can connect quicker. This will end the gridlock, unlock Britain's colossal renewables potential and bring down bills for good."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.