ESO charts course for Celtic Sea offshore wind project to connect to grid

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has today unveiled an initial plan to connect a new generation of floating offshore wind farms off the west coast of England and Wales to the grid, potentially providing enough green electricity for more than four million homes.

The ESO's new Beyond 2030: Celtic Sea report sets out how up to 3GW of capacity could be connected at two locations in South Wales while a further 1.5GW could be brought ashore in the South West of England.

The proposals support the Crown Estate's Celtic Sea Floating Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, a 4.5GW floating offshore wind project which could create more than 5,000 permanent jobs and drive up to £1.4bn of economic activity. The grid connection plans would allow three proposed floating offshore wind farms to each have their own connection to the onshore electricity network.

The proposed commercial-scale floating wind farms are expected to be the first phase of commercial development in the Celtic Sea, after the previous government confirming plans to unlock up to 12GW of capacity by 2050 as part of its Autumn Statement last November.

The new Labour government has also underscored its support for the nascent floating offshore wind sector, after boosting the budget for the next clean power contract auction that is set to take place later this month.

Floating offshore wind turbines are currently more expensive than conventional turbines, but advocates of the technology maintain it has the potential to drive down costs in the coming years and provide access to the more powerful and reliable wind conditions available in areas of deep water.

Julian Leslie, the ESO's director of strategic energy planning and chief engineer, said the new report would help developers advance their plans for the first wave of floating wind farm projects.

"Offshore wind is vital to achieving the government's target for clean power by 2030, sustaining energy security and achieving net zero by 2050, so it is a really positive development that this is the first time an offshore wind leasing round will have been launched with a recommended high-level network design in place," he said. "We have undertaken a rigorous process, in consultation with a range of stakeholders, to design the network needed to connect enough renewable capacity to power four million homes. Our proposal has additional potential as a catalyst for coordination with future green energy developments in South Wales and South West England into the future."

According to the ESO's report, the new proposed connections points could be available by 2035 or in some cases sooner.

The ESO expects The Crown Estate to issue an invitation to tender for qualified and registered bidders this month followed by an auction process. This is expected to result in agreements with the successful developers to lease the seabed required to deliver the floating offshore wind projects.

Once offshore project developers are identified they will also need to determine more specific cable routing and confirm their detailed designs and technology choices, the ESO added.

"We welcome the ESO's network design which outlines preferred locations for the onshore infrastructure required to connect more offshore wind power in the Celtic Sea," a National Grid Electricity Transmission spokesperson said. "We will continue development of detailed network designs for each of the locations the ESO has highlighted, utilising existing or already-proposed infrastructure where possible. Our plans are subject to ongoing design assessments, and we look forward to working in partnership with stakeholders and communities as they develop further."

The announcement comes in the same week Ofgem gave the go-ahead for a multi-billion-pound high voltage "electricity superhighway" cable link that will run for more than 500 kilometres from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire to the Drax power station in North Yorkshire.

Delivered as a joint venture by National Grid and SSE, Eastern Green Link 2 will include the UK's longest high-voltage direct current subsea cable and has been hailed by its developers as the UK's "largest" electricity transmission project to date. Crucially, the projects secured approval from Ofgem inside five months as part of a new fast track consenting process designed to accelerate the development of new transmission infrastructure.

Moreover, it comes barely a fortnight after Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband revealed the UK's green energy sector will bid for a record-breaking £1.5bn of support through the next Contract for Difference auction, after the government confirmed it would increase the budget for the scheme by more than 50 per cent in a bid to keep the UK on track to meet its clean energy targets for 2030 and beyond.

