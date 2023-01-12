'Critical role': New report highlights how smart meters are helping to tackle energy supply crunch

Smart meters could play an increasingly important role in tackling the UK's current energy crisis by helping consumers to shift their energy use, facilitating additional renewable energy generation, and reducing the country's reliance on imported energy.

That is the headline conclusion of a new research report from Cornwall Insight, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, which examines the ways in which smart meters could help save consumers money as well as supporting the UK's energy security.

Titled Energy Security and Smart Meters, the report details how households play an outsized role in driving daily peaks in electricity demand, which typically occur on weekdays between 4pm and 7pm when there is the greatest crossover between industrial, commercial, and household energy use.

These periods of peak demand often drive an increase in fossil fuel generated electricity, which increases both emissions and the cost of wholesale electricity at peak times.

Anna Moss, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, said that "smart meters have the potential to play a critical role in energy security, by empowering consumers to change how much energy they use and when they use it".

The report details how smart meter's ability to provide near real-time energy use information through a visual in-home display means consumers are able to clearly see how much energy they are using and can then change their habits accordingly, reducing or shifting energy consumption away from peak periods and lowering overall consumption.

Crucially, real-time electricity consumption data can also support National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) in managing supply and demand and operating new incentive schemes that pay households for reducing energy use at peak times.

"Smart meters enable households to participate in schemes such as National Grid Energy System Operator's Demand Flexibility Service, which allows the system operator to manage energy security during winter when demand is high by rewarding households and businesses for voluntarily flexing the time they use electricity at," said Moss.

The approach, which has been successfully trialled this winter, promises to curb demand for fossil gas. Lower demand for gas will in turn reduce UK reliance on imported gas for heating power generation, researchers said.

"Our exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of making the most of cleaner, greener, homegrown energy," said Fflur Lawton, head of policy and public affairs at Smart Energy GB. "It also highlights the importance of being more flexible in the way that we use energy, to reduce waste in the system and flatten peaks in demand."

According to Lawton more than half of homes in the UK now have a smart meter, which puts people in greater control of their energy use as well as helping the country reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and imported gas.

Figures from the Data Communications Company (DCC) released last week revealed that Britain's smart meter network grew by almost a third last year, bringing the total number of installed devices to 24 million.