Energy UK
'Not achievable': Energy UK warns fresh measures needed to meet 2024 smart meter target
Trade body research suggests industry likely to fall short on government's ambition for 85 per cent of homes and businesses to have a smart meter installed by 2024
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
UK Capacity Market secures green light from EU following State Aid probe
Government says it expects back-up power auction scheme to soon be restored, with almost £1bn of back-payments to be made to generators in January
'Plough on while the planet burns': Campaigners dismiss oil and gas sector's blueprint for Net Zero
"Roadmap for 2035" outlines industry's role in developing low carbon technologies, but predicts continued oil and gas use for decades to come
'Time for pastures new': Lawrence Slade to step down as Energy UK boss
After nine years at the high profile trade body, and four as chief executive, Slade will leave at the end of the year
Low carbon vehicle technology projects sought for £20m UK funding pot
Latest round of funding from government's Advanced Propulsion Centre aims to support projects which boost supply chain for low emission vehicle technologies
UK clean power records toppled as renewables nudge 30 per cent share
UK confirms clean electricity topped 50 per cent share for the first time, but industry argues it can go 'further and faster' if policy reforms are delivered
Don't mess up our energy system
Energy UK's Lawrence Slade warns Brexit-related uncertainty is already having a 'direct impact' on energy firms
Energy UK urges government to deliver 'close alignment' with EU, as Brexit uncertainty starts to bite
'The uncertainty around whether the UK will remain in the European Emission Trading System is already having a direct impact on the day-to-day business of energy companies' says Energy UK
Energy revolution: Why the government is pumping £102m into next phase of energy decarbonisation
The UK's energy sector is transforming fast, but as a series of studies highlight this week a crucial new wave of policy decisions is awaiting the government
Heat networks: Regulation 'now needed' says UK competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority study concludes heat networks offer good value for many customers, but also highlights several areas of concern
CBI urges government to secure close alignment with EU energy and climate rules
Business body calls on government to remain close to EU's internal energy market, Euratom, and Emissions Trading System
Energy UK urges government to 'kick start' heating sector decarbonisation
Energy industry trade body report calls for zero carbon homes policies, review of the RHI and support for wider range of low carbon heating technologies
Could V2G technology turbo-charge the faltering electric vehicle market?
New survey suggests interest in electric vehicles could surge when people realise they can make money from their plug-in cars
UK energy industry: Alignment with EU on energy trade and climate policy is crucial
Energy UK trade group urges continued membership of EU ETS and the internal energy market, in order to deliver Irish cross-border energy trade and close cooperation on climate policy
Industrial strategies: Green sectors present policy toolkit for the next government
With the consultation over the hotly anticipated Industrial Strategy now closed, green trade bodies this week submitted responses that could double as election wish-lists
Energy UK calls on government to deliver 'low carbon future'
Industry body sets out plan for a major overhaul of clean energy policy based on revamped efficiency program, route to market for onshore wind, and action on green heat