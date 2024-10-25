'The future of Energy UK is in excellent hands': Dhara Vyas appointed CEO of UK's largest energy trade body

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Vyas to succeed Emma Pinchbeck, who is set to leave Energy UK next month to to become chief executive at the Climate Change Committee

Dhara Vyas is to become the next chief executive of Energy UK next month, when its current chief Emma Pinchbeck departs to join the Climate Change Committee (CCC). The trade body confirmed earlier today...

