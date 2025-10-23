Britain's energy transition runs on people

Workforce 2030: Skills policy has for too long been a missing piece in the clean energy puzzle - without policy certainty, funding, and a more coordinated approach, we will not succeed, writes Energy UK CEO Dhara Vyas
We're heading into an exciting new chapter in energy tech: wind turbines are more powerful than anyone could have been imagined just 10 years ago, innovation in energy storage is improving capacity and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis