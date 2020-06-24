Emissions Trading Scheme
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
Next Gen Carbon Markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme argues Brexit provides an opportunity to build 'the world's first ever net zero aligned emissions trading scheme'
'Firmly committed to carbon pricing': Government consults on post-Brexit emissions trading plans
Wide-ranging new consultation sets out series of proposals for carbon pricing mechanisms once the UK leaves the EU
British Steel seeking £100m government loan to pay EU carbon emissions bill
Firm hit by EU's decision to suspend UK companies from accessing CO2 credits under emissions trading system until Brexit deal is ratified
Analysts hail €20 EU carbon price as 'tipping point' for wind and solar competitiveness
Sandbag research suggests new onshore wind and solar projects can now compete with short term costs of generating power from existing coal and gas plants
Carbon markets back from the brink of collapse, says World Bank
Development of major new markets in China and reforms in Europe have provided a crucial boost as countries look at tools to cut carbon and meet their Paris climate targets
Carbon Tracker: Businesses could face continued EU carbon price surge
Major new study details how carbon prices across the bloc could double by 2021 if the EU moves to make emissions trading scheme compatible with the Paris Agreement
Report: Carbon pricing now covers up to a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions
French think tank I4CE publishes Global Carbon Account 2018, confirming that adoption of carbon pricing policies is accelerating
Beware the unconscious recoupling: It's time to double down on decarbonisation efforts
Recent emissions data reveals a worrying global trend re-tying emissions to economic growth
Could Europe's €10 carbon price rise yet higher still?
Analysts cite recently-agreed reforms to EU Emissions Trading Scheme as a major driver behind recent carbon price surge, but can the cost of polluting keep rising?
'Monumental': China launches national emissions trading system
Carbon market will initially cover China's energy sector before expanding over the coming years, but it is still not yet know when trading will actually begin
Is carbon pricing more important than renewables subsidies?
With renewables costs coming down, carbon pricing represents most cost-effective means of decarbonising EU power sector, according to LSE researchers
Making carbon count: how pricing in externalities could drive the circular economy
David Newman of the World Biogas Association argues the global march of carbon pricing schemes will have big implications for the waste industry and beyond
'Climate change policy in name only': EU lawmakers reach agreement on post-2020 ETS reform
Revision to Emissions Trading System will put EU on track to meeting "significant part" of 2030 climate targets, but campaign groups warn reform package is too weak
EU on track for 2020 emissions target, but concerns over 2030 continue to mount
European Environment Agency data shows much more work is needed to meet longer-term emissions reduction goals
SSE and Drax call for UK to ensure 'robust and strong' carbon price
Treasury faces fresh calls to confirm future of carbon price floor, as EU begins work on post-Brexit emissions trading scheme plan
How the UK is risking a coal power revival without a higher carbon price
Aurora Energy Research report warns that plan to phase out coal power in the UK could falter unless Treasury increases carbon price
Carbon tax could wipe out polluters' profits in pursuit of Paris targets
To achieve climate agreement's limit of 2C rise, pricing will have to increase to more than $100 a tonne, says Schroders
Over 25 governments promise bolder action on carbon markets
EU states, Mexico and South Korea among nations to sign joint statement endorsing "renewed co-operation" on carbon markets
EU and Switzerland make breakthrough on emissions trading linkup
EU set to link emissions trading system with Switzerland's programme in landmark deal that could provide answers for UK policy post-Brexit
Trucost launches corporate carbon pricing risk assessment tool
Green data specialist launches new tool aimed at helping firms assess risk to their businesses from evolving carbon pricing landscape
European coal emissions slump 11 per cent
Closure of UK coal plants and switching to gas and renewables has led to a sharp fall in EU greenhouse gas emissions, but analysts fear carbon-savings from industry are 'stalling'
Ineos leads industry lobbying to avoid paying green tax
Chemicals firm is using Brexit as a chance to seek further exemptions from climate policy costs
European Parliament approves carbon market reforms
But campaigners warn plans to cancel excess carbon allowances do not go far enough