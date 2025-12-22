Stop waiting for silver bullets: How the UK can be a world leader in carbon removals

The UK already has the engineering capability, storage geology, industrial clusters and technical expertise to lead in carbon removal, writes Enfinium's Karl Smyth
The UK is stuck between climate targets it cannot meet and technologies it cannot yet deploy. That tension has defined the carbon removals debate for years: over-promising, under-delivering, and waiting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis