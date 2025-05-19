'Historic day': UK and EU strike deal to link Emissions Trading Schemes

clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK government announces wave of agreements to forge deeper cooperation with the EU on trade, security, fisheries, energy, and carbon emissions - but some key details are still to be confirmed

The government has today announced a new agreement with the European Union (EU) designed to forge closer cooperation in regulating carbon emissions, boosting trade in food and drink products, ensuring...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Difficult decision': Yum Bug founders to wind down edible insect firm

UK sets new solar generation record

More on Carbon Trading

'Historic step': UN body adopts key rules underpinning Paris Agreement carbon market
Carbon Trading

'Historic step': UN body adopts key rules underpinning Paris Agreement carbon market

Standards governing how to measure a carbon credit project's actual emissions reduction impact among those adopted at key UNFCCC meeting last week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 May 2025 • 4 min read
Verra sets out rules for use of carbon credits to fund coal plant closures
Carbon Trading

Verra sets out rules for use of carbon credits to fund coal plant closures

New carbon credits standard designed to help coal-fired power plant operators access finance to support their switch to clean energy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 May 2025 • 2 min read
New Patch platform to streamline carbon credit sourcing and buying
Carbon Trading

New Patch platform to streamline carbon credit sourcing and buying

Carbon market platform unveils software designed to replace manual and fragmented workflows and aggregate hundreds of millions of available credits

Business Green
clock 24 April 2025 • 2 min read