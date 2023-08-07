Survey commissioned by trade body RenewableUK receals over 60 per cent of people support the development of new electricity grid projects
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary reportedly set to approve report from electricity networks commissioner Nick Winsser
As the UK generates its one trillionth kWh of renewable power, a new analysis from think thank Ember confirms the world's largest economies are slowly kicking their coal habit
Developers in three west London boroughs are being told to limit new building because the grid is full to capacity
Electricity system operator argues 'single, integrated approach' to upgrading grid is needed to drive the best outcomes for the climate, environment, and consumers