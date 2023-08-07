Electricity grid

Poll reveals nearly two thirds of people support UK grid upgrade

Infrastructure

Survey commissioned by trade body RenewableUK receals over 60 per cent of people support the development of new electricity grid projects

clock 07 August 2023 • 5 min read
Reports: Shapps poised to back plans to tackle grid connection gridlock

Infrastructure

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary reportedly set to approve report from electricity networks commissioner Nick Winsser

clock 02 August 2023 • 2 min read
Report: Wind and solar are edging coal off G20 power grids

Energy

As the UK generates its one trillionth kWh of renewable power, a new analysis from think thank Ember confirms the world's largest economies are slowly kicking their coal habit

clock 15 May 2023 • 4 min read
London boroughs face new homes ban amid electricity grid constraints

Infrastructure

Developers in three west London boroughs are being told to limit new building because the grid is full to capacity

clock 01 August 2022 • 3 min read
National Grid unveils plan for £54bn green grid upgrade

Infrastructure

Electricity system operator argues 'single, integrated approach' to upgrading grid is needed to drive the best outcomes for the climate, environment, and consumers

clock 08 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
