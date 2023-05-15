Report: Wind and solar are edging coal off G20 power grids

Wind and solar power have risen from a five per cent share of G20 countries' electricity in 2015 to 13 per cent today, fresh research has found.

The latest edition of the Global Electricity Review by think tank Ember charts the rise of the wind and solar power industry, detailing how it has driven a resulting drop in coal power generation across the world's 20 largest economies.

The report highlights how clean energy sources have reduced coal power's share of the G20's national grids from 43 per cent in 2015 to 39 per cent in 2022.

The fall in coal power's share of the power mix is driven almost entirely by the rise in wind and solar generation given shares of other forms of electricity - such as hydro, nuclear, gas, bioenergy - have remained broadly stable over the seven year period.

However, the report also stresses that the transition towards renewable power sources is not moving nearly fast enough to meet global climate goals.

It also highlights how the roll out of new wind and solar capacity varies across the G20. For example, the UK, Germany, and Australia have the largest shares of renewable energy generation on their electricity grid, with more than a quarter of electricity supplied by renewables, but Russia, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia still have "nearly zero" wind and solar power, Ember said.

Thirteen G20 countries still generate half their electricity from coal, oil, and gas as of 2022, and five - China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Turkey - have increased their coal capacity since 2015.

Among the advanced economies in the G20, Japan stands out as the only nation yet to reduce its share of coal power, which continues to provide around a third of its electricity.

Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, senior analyst at Ember, urged countries to accelerate efforts to decarbonise their power system, which she said was the "single biggest action" governments could take to cut emissions.

"G20 countries are mostly already moving towards a cleaner electricity system but this now needs to be accelerated," she said. "The cheapest and fastest way to achieve that will be through the rapid roll out of proven technologies-wind and solar-not through gambling on unproven technologies like fossil fuels with carbon capture.

Wiatros-Motyka said a target date for power station decarbonisation needed to be a priority at the next round of G20 meetings, which are to be hosted by India this year and Brazil in 2024.

"G7 members have agreed to predominantly decarbonise their power sectors by 2035, and making explicit their commitments on the speed of deployment of solar and offshore win," she said. "There have not yet been similar discussions in the G20, and given that it is the most critical barrier to keeping to 1.5C, it needs to be top of the agenda."

Ember's report notes that the UK saw the fastest decline in coal power in the G20 since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, having reduced its coal generation by 93 per cent. Over the same time period, Italy halved its coal power generation, and Germany and the US have slashed their use of the fossil fuel for power by a third, itnotes.

The UK and Germany stand out with the highest shares of wind power in 2022 - at 25 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively - whereas Australia and Japan top the G20 solar power share league table at 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

In related news, the UK's National Grid today confirmed the country has generated its one trillionth kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity from renewable energy sources, the equivalent of everyone in the UK watching every James Bond movie 13 times a day, every day for a year.

The data from National Grid analytics revealed that while it has taken 50 years to reach the milestone, based on current projections it will take just over five years to reach the next trillionth kWh.

Records began in 1970 when renewables represented 1.9 per cent of total generation, with hydro dominant source of renewable power. Last month, 46 per cent of Britain's electricity came from zero carbon sources, according to the National Grid ESO's monthly electricity statistics, resulting in a new record low for the grid's carbon intensity of 33g/kWh on 10 April.

Ben Wilson, interim president for National Grid Ventures. said: "This major milestone re-affirms the UK's position as world leaders in renewable energy and highlights the vital role renewables play in our transition to a cleaner energy future.

"Accelerating the delivery of renewable energy must continue to be a priority for a cleaner, more secure and more affordable energy future for everyone, but it requires the right framework to make it happen. We are committed to working with government and our partners to make it a reality."

