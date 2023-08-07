Poll reveals nearly two thirds of people support UK grid upgrade

Almost two thirds of the British public would support a new wave of electricity transmission projects to help enable the continued decarbonisation of the UK's grid.

That is the headline finding of a new polling from Survation, commissioned by trade body RenewableUK, which reveals that 64 per cent of people support the development of new electricity grid infrastructure to enable the decarbonisation of the UK economy and improve Britain's energy security, while only five per cent oppose it.

Significantly, support is even higher among those who voted Conservative in the last general election, with 71 per cent in favour and six per cent opposed.

The survey of just over 1,000 people also reveals relatively high levels of understanding as to why new grid projects are needed. People see the lack of new grid infrastructure as the biggest barrier to making the most of new renewable energy sources, with 51 per cent citing it as a severe or moderate problem.

The results come just days after the government's Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser published a major new report setting out proposals for sweeping reforms designed to halve the amount of time it takes to build new electricity transmission projects.

The report warned that without urgent action to accelerate the development of grid connections and transmission projects the UK risked missing its climate goals, undermining its energy security, and pushing up the cost of decarbonising the grid.

As such, it called on the government to overhaul the governance and planning regime to help fast track critical new projects, enable new local power markets that can better match supply and demand of clean power, and introduce new community benefit funding schemes to help secure public support for new transmission lines.

The new polling suggests majority support for several of Winser's key recommendations, with 61 per cent of people stating that a guaranteed community benefit fund provided by a grid developer would make them more in favour of an electricity powerline within five miles of their home. Similarly, 62 per cent said clear guidance from grid developers about the various ways in which the grid infrastructure could be changed - for example, if the cables could be undergrounded and how the pylons would be designed - would make them more favourable towards it.

"This polling shows that, contrary to some widespread misconceptions, most people are actually in favour of building vital new grid infrastructure to connect up clean energy projects and enable them to deliver cheap power to British homes and businesses, increasing our energy security," said Barnaby Wharton, director of future electricity systems at RenewableUK. "It's interesting for government to note that Conservative voters support this even more than the general public."

He added that the government can now build on this support by taking forward the recommendations in the Winser Report.

"One of the clear messages from the polling is that people want to feel the benefits of hosting new grid near their homes, with funding for local community projects high on their list of priorities, alongside clear explanations of why it's needed and how they can influence what's built in their area," he said.

"We now have an opportunity to move forward and reach a greater consensus on how to modernise our grid, so that's fit for purpose in the twenty-first century, while ensuring that we maintain strong public support for these vital upgrades which will benefit everyone."

In related news, The Times reported today that BP is considering building what would be the first UK offshore wind farms to operate without a government-backed clean energy contract.

Bernard Looney, chief executive at the oil giant, told the paper the company could start building the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea from "late next year" and may not seek a contract for difference (CfD) before proceeding with the projects.

To date UK offshore wind farms have been underpinned by government-backed price guarantee contracts, with prices having been driven down over the past decade through a system of competitive auctions.

However, BP signalled it could look to proceed with its projects without a CfD as it intends to use the power generated for its own growing network of electric vehicle chargepoints and planned green hydrogen production facilities.

"We may not enter any [CfD] auction actually, because our strategy is to use the electrons [electricity] for our own use where we can," Looney told the Times. "There's a lot of green electricity demand for us in the UK."

Talk of starting construction on the projects next year will be greeted with a degree of scepticism, given the projects are yet to secure grid connections and planning approval. Developers have repeatedly warned that grid connection waiting lists and planning delays can add years to the time it takes to deliver new renewables projects in the UK.

However, the prospect of subsidy free offshore wind farms being delivered in UK waters will be seen as a major boost to the industry and could provide an alternative route to market for developers currently struggling with rising material and labour costs.

Last month, leading developer Vattenfall announced it was pausing one flagship offshore wind project in response to soaring costs and the industry has repeatedly warned that the government needs to increase the budget for future auctions to reflect rising costs.

Last week, the government responded by increasing the budget for this summer's auction by 10 per cent. The move was welcomed by the industry, but experts also warned the increase was only just above inflation and the new budget remained below the level assigned to previous auction rounds, fuelling fears the next auction may secure less capacity than previously expected.

