National Grid unveils plan for £54bn green grid upgrade

Britain's power networks need a £54bn upgrade to make them ready for a surge in offshore wind generation as the UK transitions to a net zero emission economy, according to a new update from National Grid.

In a report published yesterday, the electricity system operator argued an investment drive in new electricity transmission networks on a scale not seen since the 1950s and 60s was needed to enable the connection of 23GW of offshore wind generated off the coast Scotland and Northern England to the grid over the coming years.

It has argued that embracing a "single, integrated approach" to transmission network design will prove critical as more offshore wind capacity comes online as the UK works to deliver on its target 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, arguing a coordinated strategywould cut costs, create more jobs, and cut emissions faster that a more piecemeal approach to grid upgrades.

The report estimates that an integrated approach would create 168,000 jobs, drive £54bn into the British economy, and save consumers £5.5bn in costs by 2030 compared to a design that saw wind farms connected individually.

A holistic approach that allowed for multiple wind farms to share grid infrastructure would also reduce the amount of seabed space taken up by cables by 30 per cent, and curb carbon emissions, the research claims.

It notes that its recommended offshore design would require an additional £7.6bn of capital costs compared to a less coordinated approach, bringing the total costs of offshore infrastructure at £32bn, it said.

Pinning the costs up upgrading onshore infrastructure using its recommended approach at £22bn, National Grid ESO calculated the grand total of investment in substations, converter cables, cables, wiring, and other technology at £54bn.

The report, titled Pathway to 2030 including the Holistic Network Design, was developed as part of the Offshore Transmission Network Review, launched by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in July 2020.

National Grid ESO executive director, Fintan Slye, said the systems operator was "at the heart of strategic planning of the future energy system" and "actively contributing to Britain's energy security and a net zero future".

"The publication of the Holistic Network Design is a key step in providing certainty to offshore wind developers and mitigating potential impacts on the environment and local communities from energy infrastructure," he said. "It will also ensure the process provides value for money for consumers while meeting the government's ambition for up to 50GW of offshore wind generation by 2030 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."

National Grid confirmed that it planned to update the report later this year to accommodate future offshore wind developments, including projects funded through the Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing programme.

This week's report primarily focuses on 8GW of offshore wind projects that secured leases in the Crown Estate's Round 4 leasing round and 11GW of capacity unlocked by Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing round.

It said that "further, more detailed, network design will be taken forward", which will include specific designs for projects by the organisations appointed through the regulatory process, which would be consulted on, it said.

The report was published just a day after the Energy Bill was introduced to Parliament by Buniness Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and on the same day as the government confirmed it has procured a record 11GW of new renewables capacity, predominantly from offshore wind projects.

The Energy Security Bill sets out numerous measures designed to reform the energy system to protect customers, boost investment in clean technologies, and enhance the safety and resilience of the UK's energy system. It also sets out plans to streamling grid connections for offshore wind farms and proposes the formation of a new Future Systems Operator to map out how a zero emission grid can be delivered across the UK.