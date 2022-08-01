London boroughs face new homes ban amid electricity grid constraints

Developers in three west London boroughs are being told to limit new building because the grid is full to capacity
Property developers in three west London boroughs have been told of limitations on new building because the local electricity infrastructure cannot cope, with part of the blame being placed on data centres....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial