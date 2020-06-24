electric aircraft
Rolls-Royce snaps up Siemens' electric plane business
Aerospace giant says move will help it prepare for the 'third era' of aviation
Electric flight: Eviation Aircraft's plans for nine-seater passenger plane edge toward runway
US firm teams up with electric engine specialist magniX as it sets sights on delivering first commercial electric passenger planes by 2022
From seaplanes to e-planes: Canada's Harbour Air unveils plan for all-electric flight
Canadian airline aims to swap kerosene fuel tanks for battery packs on its fleet from 2021
UK aspires to become leader in electric flight technology under new government plans
Joint government-industry Aerospace Sector Deal targets electric and autonomous flights by 2025
Third runway: Heathrow unveils plan for 'carbon neutral' growth
Airport reveals plans to incentivise electric flight and sustainable fuels on its runways, while investing in peatland restoration and lobbying for stronger global climate action
'Aviation is not the enemy, carbon is the enemy': Heathrow offers free landing charges to UK's first electric commercial plane
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye urges green businesses to act as 'critical friends' to the airport