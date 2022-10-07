Hydrogen-electric flight pioneer ZeroAvia snaps up fuel cell stack firm HyPoint

ZeroAvia has snapped up fuel cell stack specialist HyPoint for an undisclosed sum, in a deal the zero carbon aviation developer described as a "hugely important strategic step" for its plans to deliver commercial operations of its hydrogen-electric aircraft from 2025.

Announced yesterday, the deal adds HyPoint's advanced high-temperature hydrogen fuel cell technology to ZeroAvia's stable as it continues on its mission to develop the full powertrain to enable commercial scale hydrogen-electric flight.

ZeroAvia described HyPoint's technology, which it said could potentially be used to help propel larger hydrogen-electric aircraft in future, as a "promising avenue for increasing power output and energy density of aviation fuel cell powertrains".

The two firms have already been working closely together for the past two years on developing fuel cell technology, but following the acquisition all 40 HyPoint staff will now be fully integrated into ZeroAvia across various UK locations in Kemble, Gloucestershire and Kent, it said.

"We see this as a significant forward step for ZeroAvia, and a hugely important strategic step to strengthen our leadership position in hydrogen-electric powertrain development for aviation," said Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder of ZeroAvia.

The acquisition follows hot on the heels of ZeroAvia's recent deal with its long-term fuel cell partner PowerCell, which is set to deliver fuel cell stacks for the aircraft developer from 2024.

In addition, ZeroAvia last week inked a joined development deal to supply its 600kW powertrain systems to commercial and cargo aircraft manufacturer Textron Aviation in the US.

Miftakhov claimed there were now "no other organisations with the breadth of expertise and world-leading IP in hydrogen-electric aviation that we now have within the company".

"This acquisition, together with our long-standing partnership with the leading LTPEM (low-temperature PEM) fuel cell maker PowerCell, puts us in the top position for delivering the most environmentally and economically attractive solution to aviation's growing climate impact," he said.

ZeroAvia has secured backing from the UK government as part of its Jet Zero vision for all domestic flights in England to achieve net zero by 2040, on top of tens of millions of dollars from private investors this year. It is initially aiming to develop nine to 19 seat zero emissions aircraft by 2025 capable of travelling around 300 miles, before then delivering a 700-mile range aircraft offering 40 to 80 seats from 2027.

Alex Ivanenko, former CEO of HyPoint and newly-appointed general manager for VTOL (vertical take-off and landing aircraft) and new segments at ZeroAvia, said the deal would "accelerate our product development".

"This acquisition is the natural next chapter in our journey, allowing us to tap into the benefits of the larger and strategic resources that ZeroAvia has to offer," he said. "The team and I are excited to join forces with ZeroAvia to achieve the ambitious vision and product roadmap for zero-emission aviation."

In related news, the Times today reported on comments from Rolls Royce CEO Warren East suggesting he was frustated with net zero-related reporting requirements after the aerospace and engineering giant signed up to the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign.

East insisted it was "the right thing to do" to sign up to ambitious net zero goals, but he argued that "the very insistent measurement, reporting and spurious accuracy being demanded by the regulatory environment" was causing "friction" that "slows everything down".