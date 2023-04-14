Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

Credit: Maeve Aerospace
Image:

Credit: Maeve Aerospace

Maeve 01 promises to carry 44 passengers, fly around 460 kilometres on a single charge, and could be running commercially by 2030

Dutch aviation firm Maeve Aerospace has unveiled the latest designs for its planned emissions-free 44-seater electric aircraft, which it has hailed as the latest step towards making commercial zero emission...

