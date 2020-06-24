Ecotricity
Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'
The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince
'We have to repurpose capitalism': Meet the radical green business group inspired by XR and the climate strikes
Business Declares initiative launches in support of Global Strike, as millions around the world take to streets to demand climate action
The XR effect: Ecotricity declares 'climate emergency' and sets 2025 net zero target
In what could prove to be a world first, green entrepreneur Dale Vince has today declared a 'climate emergency' at renewable energy specialist Ecotricity
Ecotricity's Dale Vince to serve up vegan school dinners
Entrepreneur behind green energy supplier Ecotricity and football club Forest Green Rovers opens new vegan food factory in Stroud
Sustainable Restaurant Association and Ecotricity team up for green food push
Green energy supplier to work with SRA to encourage more restaurants to switch to green power and gas
Ecotricity green gas secures Vegan Society registration
Green energy supplier receives third party approval to assure customers its biogas is not made using animal by-products
'Greenest party yet': Notting Hill Carnival to debut new green measures
Ecotricity teams up with carnival to provide clean power, as part of wider sustainability revamp
Study: Quarter of Brits identify as 'meat-reducers' in their diets
Censuswide poll finds 28 per cent of people say they are actively attempting to reduce meat in their diet
Vegan power row: Biogas industry defends sector's use of animal waste
Anaerobic digestion is a solution for, not the cause of, agricultural waste, insists ADBA following Ecotricity claims energy users are unwittingly supporting factory farming
Ecotricity launches world's first 'vegan electricity' offer
Green energy specialist promises to take on industry's dirty secret and deliver power that avoids all animal by-products
Ecotricity issues challenge to Swansea Bay with new tidal lagoon plans
Green energy supplier sets out rival vision for tidal lagoon projects ahead of joint select committee review of Swansea Bay proposals
'Future heritage': Ecotricity and English Heritage launch green energy partnership
Promotional campaign will also help improve energy efficiency at English Heritage sites
Re-wilding: Ecotricity inks partnership with National Forest
Green energy specialist to sponsor Timber Festival and back plans to develop the UK's first new large-scale forest in over 1,000 years
Endangered species? Ecotricity flicks switch on new English onshore wind farm
Green energy firm's CEO warns new 7MW onshore wind farm could be England's last due to government's 'effective killing off' of such developments
Ecotricity teams up with charge point firm Rolec for EV tariff bundle
Partnership between renewable energy supplier and charge point manufacturer will enable EV drivers to charge at home and on the road
Northern Green Powerhouse: Greater Manchester firms join major switch to clean energy
Politicians, businesses, universities, and even Bolton Wanderers FC join first-of-its-kind Big Clean Switch initiative in bid to slash energy bills
Ecotricity executives withdraw bid for seats on Good Energy board
Upcoming Good Energy board meeting now unlikely to proceed as firm instead seeks 'constructive dialogue' with rival clean energy supplier
Good Energy versus Ecotricity: Tension mounts as date set for board bid showdown
Green electricity supplier urges shareholders to vote against rival Ecotricity's proposal for two board seats, claiming move would create 'unacceptable conflicts of interest'
Green on green: Ecotricity brands Swansea Bay lagoon 'hideously expensive'
Ecotricity founder Dale Vince urges government to reject Tidal Lagoon Power's project, just days after raising concerns about Good Energy's investment in the company
Ecotricity criticises Good Energy governance as war of words escalates
Good Energy rejects accusations of poor governance, as Ecotricity steps up push to secure seats on its rival's board
Green power struggle: Ecotricity launches shock bid for seats on rival Good Energy's board
Having become its largest shareholder over past year, Ecotricity has now requested Dale Vince and Simon Crowfoot sit on Good Energy's board - but Good Energy looks set to try and resist the move
Ecotricity announces plans for its first energy storage project
Chief executive Dale Vince says he hopes proposed 2.5MW facility will be "the first of many more energy storage projects to come"
Forest Green Rovers: UK's 'greenest football club' wins promotion to the Football League
Forest Green Rovers secures victory in Wembley play-off final, providing club backed by Ecotricity's Dale Vince with a new national platform
Good Energy eyes £10m boost from second corporate bond offer
Renewable energy supplier hopes to raise money to support 'next phase' of growth, including energy storage and EV network plans