'Major live music shows can be done differently': Massive Attack tunes up decarbonisation measures for Bristol low-carbon concert

Bristol-based dance trio and climate activists Massive Attack have unveiled a series of decarbonisation measures for their upcoming 'Act 1.5' live music event in Bristol, which they claim will make it the lowest-carbon concert of its size to date.

Founding band members and long-standing environmental campaigners Robert '3D' Del Naja and Grant 'Daddy G' Marshall have worked with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, renewable energy provider Ecotricity, and battery storage operator Zenobe, among other partners, to create a new standard for low carbon music events that focuses on tackling the "big three issues" of energy, transport, and food.

"The show production is pioneering in all aspects of decarbonisation and will create a blueprint for the way live shows can be produced," said Del Naja. "The scale of innovations and emissions reductions will speak for themselves. It's a special moment for multiple reasons, and we cannot wait to see you all there."

The Act 1.5 concert will take place on Clifton Down in Bristol on 25th August and will showcase a range of decarbonisation efforts from the band and its partners.

The entire festival site and all operations will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and battery storage systems, provided by Ecotricity and Zenobe.

Ecotricity said it will provide the largest battery ever seen in the UK for a music event with its partners Grid Faeries, which it estimates will replace the 2,000 litres of diesel which would otherwise have been needed by diesel generators, saving around 5,340kg of carbon emissions.

"It's great to be working with Massive Attack and Act 1.5 on this very first event which aims to operate in a way that won't add to the climate crisis," said Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity. "It's vital that we show how the live music sector can operate this way, not just for the sake of its own footprint and future - but because we can reach music fans this way - as we have at Forest Green Rovers with football fans - and show them that what needs doing is possible. I love the ambition and the legacy of change that this event will create."

His comments were echoed by Steven Meersman, founding director at energy storage and management specialist Zenobe, who highlighted the potential for energy storage systems to slash music industry emissions. "The UK festival community uses in excess of 12 million litres of diesel annually," he said. "We are excited to collaborate with Massive Attack to deliver a truly zero emission live event together."

Meersman explained how the company's second life batteries will be used to provide clean power to on-site equipment, which itself has been specifically selected to be as energy efficient as possible in order to reduce overall power demand. At the same time, Zenobe's first life batteries will power Newport Bus vehicles to provide a zero-emission transport to get to and from the venue.

"This live music event will set a precedent for more carbon-free shows to take place in the years ahead," he added.

When tickets were initially released, they were first offered for a period of 48-hours to Bristol region postcodes and local residents in a bid to further minimise travel to the event. Moreover, organisers have arranged five special show trains which will operate beyond Network Rail's schedule to help accommodate greener travel.

Concert goers are further incentivised to travel by train with any ticket holder who has travelled via train from outside Bristol granted access to a designated VIP or 'Very Important Progress' area.

There will also be free electric bus shuttles to and from Bristol Temple Meads and Parkway station, with no private vehicle car parks on or adjacent to the festival site.

To help decarbonise the food and beverage element of the event the organisers said all food outlets will be 100 per cent plant based and will use a localised supply chain. There will also be a reusable cup system, where audience members will be encouraged to bring their own reusable containers, and a food waste prevention plan to redistribute any surplus food.

The event will have a 100 per cent zero to landfill waste policy, all food waste will be composted, all server ware to be 100 per cent compostable, and all toilets will be 100 per cent compostable.

In addition, all site infrastructure on Bristol Downs will be shared with an existing festival on the same site so there will be no 'new build' emissions, organisers said, while fully electric trucks will be used for all infrastructure and battery movement.

The main stage will use 100 per cent solar and electric battery lighting, with LED and low energy lighting prioritised for all stage production and artistic lighting. And the organisers said they are developing a substation and feeder pillars to offer all future festivals and events on Bristol Downs access to renewable energy.

As part of the show's legacy measures, the organisers have also confirmed they will plant a new woodland of 19,150 native oak trees in James Wood, near Taunton - 44 miles from Bristol - on an 85 acre site of former farmland.

Massive Attack have been working with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change research since 2021 when they first collaborated on an open resource for the music industry called the ‘Roadmap to Super Low Carbon Live Music' to showcase pathways for the industry's transition to a low carbon future.

"Massive Attack and Act 1.5 have built a community of organisations here - new collaborations, doing things differently, experimenting and learning across power, waste and travel," said Professor Carly McLachlan, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. "The local pre-sale, special access for those coming on public transport, extra trains after the show and free electric shuttle buses are all aimed at making the low carbon options affordable, accessible and enjoyable for the audience. It's wonderful to be part of such a significant and innovative low carbon event. Their imagination and ambition is boundless."

Mark Donne, lead producer of the Act 1.5 event, said: "If you're listening to the science and you'd like us all to avoid catastrophe, there's no meaningful alternative to immediately and consistently reducing greenhouse gas emissions - from stage to field; we can all do that right now.

"The response from ticket holders to this experiment has already been incredible, and this August we'll show that major live music shows can be done differently, collectively, and dynamically."

Massive Attack are among a wave of artists looking to slash emissions from their tour operations and live events. Coldplay recently announced it successfully slashed direct CO2 emissions from its latest Music Of The Spheres global tour by 59 per cent when compared with its last tour in 2016-17.

Renewable energy companies have also increasingly been partnering with live music events to promote the use of clean technologies, with Octopus Energy providing clean power to food and drink stands at this year's Glastonbury festival through a temporary wind turbine which later moved to Alexandra Palace to provide power for summer events.

