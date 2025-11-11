Ecotricity revamps approach to carbon credits

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
A peatland restoration project
Image:

A peatland restoration project

Green energy pioneer to end use of global carbon credits in favour of supporting local UK-based carbon removal projects

Ecotricity has today announced it is to change how it uses international carbon credits to offset emissions from its household gas supplies, switching to funding UK-based projects that can "remove carbon...

