'Greener money': Ecotricity invests in Tred to boost business access to planet-friendly banking

Green fintech firm Tred and renewable energy company Ecotricity have today announced a strategic partnership the pair hope will improve business access to planet-friendly banking.

Unveiled this morning, the agreement will also see Ecotricity commit "significant investment" to the Leeds-based fintech company, which is currently welcoming early access sign ups to its new business banking offer.

Tred's green business accounts are designed to allow small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure their funds are not invested in industries that harm the environment. Instead, funds are directed towards projects that support reforestation, biodiversity, and green energy.

As well as offering fossil fuel-free business accounts, Trid is B Corp and 1% for the Planet certified and offers a range carbon footprinting tools and sustainability metrics to help firms align their finances with their environmental goals.

"This partnership is more than just a milestone; it's the beginning of a movement," said Will Smith, co-founder of Tred. "Together with Ecotricity, Tred isn't just reshaping the landscape of green finance we're demonstrating that profit and planet can go hand in hand. This collaboration is a bold step in our mission to make money work for people, the planet, and profit."

News of the partnership comes amid increasing scrutiny of the environmental impact of major banks. For example, a report published earlier this year claimed the world's 60 largest private banks have provided just shy of $7tr to the fossil fuel industry since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, with $705.8bn of carbon intensive investments confirmed in 2023 alone.

The Banking on Climate Chaos report suggested five UK-based lenders - Barclays, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Lloyds and Natwest - have collectively provided £437bn to fossil fuel firms since the Paris Agreement.

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity, said the investment in Tred "aligns with our mission to bring about sustainability in all aspects of life and use business as a tool - to make that happen".

"The record of the big financial institutions' on the environment is a disgrace - funnelling billions into the industry that is driving the climate crisis, the industry we urgently need to bring an end to," he added. "Finance is a critical lever to enable change and by supporting Tred we hope to give more businesses access to financial products that help them help the planet - not harm it."

