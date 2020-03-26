EAC
'Food security crisis': MPs warn UK food imports at huge risk from climate breakdown
Environmental Audit Committee predicts nearly a fifth of the UK's fruit and vegetables come from countries exposed to severe climate risks, as new study makes case for more plant-based diets
Environmental damage of tourism comes under MPs' spotlight
Inquiry to address problems including aviation emissions and traffic in UK and abroad
Government slammed for 'appalling' delay in action on toxic chemicals
MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee warn chemical pollution is a growing problem in the UK and argue the government has been slow to act
MPs, academics, and farmers all crank up net zero pressure
Flurry of announcements steps up calls for government and businesses to deliver credible net zero policies
Government rejects calls to make fast fashion retailers pay for textile clean up
MPs accuse government of being 'out of step' with the public after Whitehall rejects pleas for fashion industry crackdown
MPs urge UK to stop financing fossil fuel projects in developing countries by 2021
UK spent £2.4bn on fossil fuel projects in low and middle income countries over past five years, says Environmental Audit Committee
MPs to probe progress on UK SDG Review
The government is due to submit a review to the UN on its progress against the Sustainable Development Goals in May, but MPs are worried government hasn't consulted effectively
MPs raise alarm over nitrate pollution 'time bomb'
Environmental Audit Committee calls for robust new regulatory and enforcement regime to tackle soil and water pollution
MPs call for creation of Environmental Enforcement and Audit Office
Environmental Audit Committee warns 25 Year Plan for Environment 'lacks detail' on how crucial green targets will be met
'Little evidence' of bold action: MPs again slam government air quality efforts
Government response to joint committee report on air quality fails to allay MPs' concerns over public health impact of air pollution
Ministry of Justice confirms green rethink following MPs' criticism
Damning assessment of MoJ's sustainability performance from Environmental Audit Committee prompts fresh departmental plans
Ecoffee Cup reports 700 per cent sales surge for reusable cups
One of the UK's leading providers of reusable coffee cups says talk of a 'latte levy' has already translated into a huge increase in sales
Latte levy? MPs urge radical action to cut coffee cup waste
Environmental Audit Committee report offers up strong brew of anti-waste measures to curb disposable coffee cup waste - including 25p charge on single-use cups
MPs target packaging firms in calls for tougher action on plastic waste
Environmental Audit Committee calls for national deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and for more of the financial burden for plastic recycling to be shifted onto industry