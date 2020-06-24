E.On
E.ON extends 100 per cent renewables offer to small business customers
Company says it aims to enrol over 100,000 small business customers to 100 per cent renewables backed power supply over the next 12 months
Winds of change: RWE and E.ON tie up renewable supply agreement
Deal covers 892MW of wind generation capacity from farms originally built by E.ON as part of firm's £3.3bn investment in UK renewables over past decade
Energy efficiency: Businesses urge £1bn a year investment plan to hit net zero goal
Energy Efficiency First Declaration argues making green homes and infrastructure an investment priority would save households money and deliver massive net economic benefits
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
Rafiki Power: E.ON offloads African off-grid venture in PowerGen deal
Leading African micro-grid specialist PowerGen acquires Rafiki Power from European energy giant
E.ON switches 3.3 million homes to 100 per cent renewable power
Energy giant says that from today all domestic customers will receive 100 per cent renewable power at no extra cost
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
Wind down: UK's 'pioneering' first offshore wind farm is no more
The Blyth offshore wind farm's two turbines have been fully decommissioned after almost two decades, E.ON confirms
Energy firms spy new business opportunity from FiT closures
Closure of Feed-in Tariff sparks new offers from Octopus and E.ON rewarding solar generators
'Pioneering contribution': UK's first ever offshore wind farm to be retired
E.ON's 4MW Blyth offshore wind farm, which has been generating power since 2000, to begin decommissioning in April
E.ON cuts ribbon on 400MW Rampion wind farm, as UK sets new wind power record
Offshore wind farm now generating enough green electricity for around 350,000 UK homes
Reach for the sky: Berkeley Homes development trials transparent solar glass roof
Home at the developer's new Kidbrooke Village development features transparent glass canopies which generate solar energy
Green juice? BritVic switches to 100 per cent renewable power
Drinks giant becomes latest firm to power British operations solely with renewables
E.ON teams up with Berkeley Homes to trial smart home concept
Future Energy Home pilot will study how well smart home technologies sync with everyday life
E.ON offers EV drivers '850 free miles' with new energy tariff
Energy giant becomes latest to offer renewable power tariffs to residents and businesses tailor-made for electric vehicle drivers
Nissan expands E.ON tie-up to drive V2G and storage services
Partnership expands work already underway in Denmark, with plans to scale up vehicle-to-grid services, clean energy generation and storage solutions
E.ON launches electric vehicle promotion drive
Online 'EV hub' launches with a film promoting the benefits of electric cars, in an effort to convince drivers electric cars can match performance of fossil-fuelled engines
E.ON hails 'ultra-fast' battery milestone
Energy giant cuts ribbon on 10MW grid battery, capable of storing as much power as 500,000 mobile phone batteries
E.ON trails new green growth strategy
German energy giant reports strong half year results, freeing up 'financial flexibility' to embark on new sustainable growth strategy fit for the 'new energy world'
Solar tops poll of most desired smart home technologies
Four in 10 homeowners say they want solar panels and/or battery storage systems in their home by 2020, although understanding of how technology works remains low
Gorillaz hope for smash hit with new sun-powered recording studio
Virtual pop band teams up with energy giant E.ON to create solar-powered music studio for creative music projects
Google and E.ON team up to shine light on German rooftop solar potential
Project Sunroof expands out of US for the first time, scanning seven million rooftops in Germany tp assess solar generation potential
E.ON sets sights on developing airborne 'kite' wind power technology
Energy giant confirms it is to test airborne wind technology in flurry of clean tech announcements