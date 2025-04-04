'Making solar energy affordable for the many, not the few': E.ON snaps up solar installation group Eco2Solar

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Energy company fully acquires solar company having purchased 49 per cent stake in business back in 2020

Energy giant E.ON announced this week it has fully acquired residential solar installation group Eco2Solar as part of its push to make solar installations more flexible and affordable for homeowners...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'The UK's EV policy is paying off': Electric vehicle market enjoys 'strongest ever' start to year

Report: Meeting UK's solar targets would deliver 'massive stimulus' to the economy

More on Investment

'Clean homegrown power': Government commits £20m to fuel UK's fusion energy industry
Investment

'Clean homegrown power': Government commits £20m to fuel UK's fusion energy industry

DESNZ announces latest measures to leverage further nuclear R&D investment and 'keep UK at forefront of global fusion race'

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2025 • 3 min read
Pensions provider LPPI sets £500m target for new climate and nature investment fund
Investment

Pensions provider LPPI sets £500m target for new climate and nature investment fund

Environmental Opportunities Fund to invest in private market assets that support climate action and nature restoration

Holly Roach, Professional Pensions
clock 01 April 2025 • 1 min read
Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are having a 'positive impact', but focus should not be on labels alone
Investment

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are having a 'positive impact', but focus should not be on labels alone

Investors are finding that securing a new SDR label is helping funds 'stand out in what was once a crowded market'

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 April 2025 • 4 min read