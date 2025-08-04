E.ON launches 'UK-first' trial to 'share' solar power via household smart meters

clock • 3 min read
St Luke’s Church of England Voluntary Aided (CEVA) Primary School in Canning Town | Credit: E.ON
Image:

St Luke’s Church of England Voluntary Aided (CEVA) Primary School in Canning Town | Credit: E.ON

Community energy pilot taking place in East London will show how locally generated solar power can be shared virtually with nearby homes

E.ON Next has announced plans for a "first of its kind" trial in East London aimed at virtually sharing locally-generated solar power with nearby homes via their smart meters in a bid to reduce household...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Ford secures £1bn government funding to drive EV expansion

New European Commission standard to protect SMEs from 'excessive' sustainability data requests

More on Solar

E.ON launches 'UK-first' trial to 'share' solar power via household smart meters
Solar

E.ON launches 'UK-first' trial to 'share' solar power via household smart meters

Community energy pilot taking place in East London will show how locally generated solar power can be shared virtually with nearby homes

Amber Rolt
clock 04 August 2025 • 3 min read
RWE gets green light for 180MW solar and battery storage project
Technology

RWE gets green light for 180MW solar and battery storage project

Once operational Stockton project could provide clean power for up to 70,000 UK homes

Amber Rolt
clock 24 July 2025 • 3 min read
HDM Energies and Paragon launch £100m solar PPA scheme for SMEs
Solar

HDM Energies and Paragon launch £100m solar PPA scheme for SMEs

New scheme designed to provide smaller businesses with access to solar power with no upfront costs, allowing them to benefit from fixed discounted rates for over a decade

Amber Rolt
clock 23 July 2025 • 2 min read