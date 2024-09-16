Siemens and E.ON rev up EV charging infrastructure partnership

German energy and engineering giants E.ON and Siemens have today announced a major new partnership, which will see the companies co-operate on the roll out of smart fast-charging infrastructure across Europe.

The partnership sees E.ON's electric vehicle (EV) charging arm E.ON Drive Infrastructure award a framework agreement to Siemens Smart Infrastructure, giving it access to Siemens' Sifinity Control software platform for managing and monitoring its charging network.

The deal has also seen the energy giant order several Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled substations from Siemes, which will allow it to better manage the energy supply to new charging stations.

The companies said the framework agreement would see them strengthen charging infrastructure across Europe, including in Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the UK.

The contract - financial details for which were not disclosed - covers a two-year timeframe, during which time additional technologies such as truck charging points are set to be further developed.

E.ON said the partnership would support its goal of installing at least 1,000 new public high-power charging points a year.

Arjan Van Der Eijk, chief operating officer at E.ON Drive Infrastructure, said: "With Siemens, we have another strong provider on board that supports us with its solutions for the expansion of our public charging network in Europe, serving a wide range of current and future use cases. The combination of reliable hardware and tailor-made services ensures a stable network and an optimised charging experience."

Markus Mildner, CEO of eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, said: "For charging station operators, customer satisfaction and a high level of profitability are the most important priorities. With the high quality and reliability of our hardware and our service offerings, we want to support E.ON in achieving this goal."



