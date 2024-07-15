Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

UK-based solar heat and power technology firm Naked Energy has today announced it has secured £17m of new equity as part of a Series funding round designed to help "supercharge" its global expansion.

The round was led by E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (E.ON EIS) and follows Naked Energy's involvement in E.ON Group's Free Electrons global accelerator programme. It also featured a co-investment from existing investor Barclays through its Sustainable Impact Capital arm.

Naked Energy hailed the latest funding as a further vote of confidence in its growth plans, which have seen it sell and install its Virtu product range in more than 20 countries, having signed deals with industrial and commercial clients, such as IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

Naked Energy's solar system generates both power and heat, with the company claiming the hybrid technology is proven to be up to four times more impactful at reducing CO2 emissions than conventional solar PV panels.

The investment from E.ON EIS forms part of a deal that will see the two companies offer the Virtu solution through a 'heat-as-a-service' model to E.ON's global client base, which allows businesses to deploy the technology at no upfront cost. The two companies said they are already working on a pipeline of projects across multiple territories.

"The first wave of investment of our Series B round is transformative for our journey and a great step in the wider movement to decarbonise heat," said Christophe Williams, CEO of Naked Energy. "It's clear that both E.ON and Barclays share our sense of urgency to decarbonise heat. Heating takes up over half of all energy consumed globally, and as the demand for renewable heat continues to rise, we're committed more than ever to supporting the commercial and industrial sectors in their transition away from natural gas.

"Heat decarbonisation presents a huge economic opportunity. With investment from such major industry players, we're confident we can capitalise on this global shift and look forward to other like-minded investors joining us on our journey to 'change energy for good'."

Daniel Joisten, head of innovation commercialisation at E.ON EIS, explained how the company had moved swiftly to invest in Naked Energy. "In just one year, we've progressed from scouting and assessing their capabilities through E.ON Group Innovation as part of the prestigious Free Electrons Program, to a test installation at E.ON's Silicon Valley Garage and now on to a strategic partnership with significant potential for E.ON´s Energy Infrastructure Business," he said. "Naked Energy's solutions have distinctive and convincing value propositions. We will utilise them to help our customers, in industries such as food and beverage and hospitality, to decarbonise their businesses profitably."

The investment follows Naked Energy's recent confirmation it is to start manufacturing its technology at a site in Texas in partnership with US distribution partner ELM Solar, which will build on its existing manufacturing bases in the UK and Europe.

Gavin Chapman, co-head of principal investments at Barclays, said: "To reach net zero, we need to rapidly scale new, innovative technologies to help reduce emissions in the sectors that are most difficult to decarbonise - particularly our homes and buildings. As we make our follow-on investment today, we're excited to see and support Naked Energy's continued growth and further deployment of their technology, supercharged by the partnership with E.ON."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.