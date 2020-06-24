drink
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
Milk-alternatives brand Rebel Kitchen claims 'carbon neutral' status
Company offsets CO2 from entire business supply chain by partnering with two rainforest protection projects in Peru
SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve
Insect carbonara, algae milk, and space farms? Sainsbury's explores greener future for food
Supermarket report considers dietary trends five, 30, and 150 years into the future, estimating a quarter of Brits could be vegetarian by 2025
How Pernod Ricard's internal CO2 price is driving its new sustainability strategy
The multinational drinks giant introduced internal carbon pricing across its business in 2017, and the move is now helping to drive its push towards new 2030 green goals
Nespresso invites rivals to join its global coffee pod recycling scheme
Single-use coffee pod brand said it wants to 'improve the accessibility and convenience' of aluminium capsule recycling
Pernod Ricard targets science-based CO2 cuts under new 2030 goals
Drinks giant toasts broad array of 2030 green goals
Diageo serves up fresh African supply chain sustainability efforts
Drinks giant unveils plans to increase spending on local raw materials in updated sustainable agriculture strategy
Study: Quarter of Brits identify as 'meat-reducers' in their diets
Censuswide poll finds 28 per cent of people say they are actively attempting to reduce meat in their diet
Green Lunch with… Chivas Brothers' Sandrine Ricard
Head of sustainability at Chivas Brothers, the drinks firm behind spirits such as Ballantine's and Plymouth Gin, sits down with BusinessGreen for a vegan lunch at Notting Hill's Farmacy
Le Pain Quotidien to switch from plastic to paper straws across all restaurants
Global bakery chain to swap plastic for paper straws across all 220 of its branches worldwide as the war on plastic waste continues
Smart irrigation, sexual confusion, and insect hotels: Is this the world's greenest winery?
Rioja brand Campo Viejo's vast grape growing, ageing, and bottling operation in Northern Spain has been 'carbon neutral' since 2012 - BusinessGreen takes a tour.
Pernod Ricard bans single use plastics from UK product line
Wine and spirits maker ends production of point of sale materials that include virgin plastic or single use plastic
How Alpro plans to milk the plant-based diets trend
Enthusiasm for vegetarian and vegan food is fuelling business confidence at Alpro, the firm's sustainability manager Greet Vanderheyden tells BusinessGreen
Message on a bottle: How California's winemakers are showing off their sustainability
Embedding sustainability from grape to glass has been a long road for the California wine sector - but now the industry is ready to shout about its efforts
Government aims to sow 'tech revolution in agriculture' with £90m funding boost
Business Secretary Greg Clark announces backing for UK agri-food innovation in robotics, AI and data science to boost farming supply chain resilience and productivity
IllyCaffè: How a family firm is leading the global coffee industry's climate fight
Italian brand's chairman, Andrea Illy, talks to BusinessGreen about why climate adaptation is such an urgent concern for the industry
Raise a glass: US whiskey giant Brown-Forman toasts 30MW wind power deal
Maker of Jack Daniels, Chambord and Finlandia vodka claims it is first major US spirits and wine producer to commit to a renewables power purchase agreement
Message in a bottle: How Britvic is upping its green manufacturing game
Soft drinks giant is launching several stop-gap sustainability targets as it invests £240m across its three UK factories to boost efficiency and reduce plastic waste
Thirsty work: Britvic freshens up 2020 sustainability goals
Soft drinks giant is aiming to cut CO2 from global manufacturing sites by 15 per cent between 2016 and 2020 with roll out of greener bottling lines
Thirst for success: How Diageo is toasting 20 years as a sustainable drinks business
The drinks giant boasts Guinness, Smirnoff and Gordon's gin in its roster, and as such views the climate impact on water scarcity as a key priority
Anheuser-Busch brews up craft beer sustainability push
Brewing giant launches Elevate initiative with raft of targets on renewable energy and cutting water waste
Cheers! Inver House Distillery commissions £3m whisky biogas project
Scottish distillery Balmenach will have the lowest carbon footprint of any distillery in Scotland, once the green gas plant is up and running next Spring