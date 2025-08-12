Frugalpac plans to pour £5m funding round into roll out of 'world first' paper wine and spirits bottle

British clean tech firm launches latest fundraising round to support next phase of global growth, including the development of new paper-based paint pots
The British clean tech company behind the 'world's first' commercially available paper wine and spirits bottle has launched a new fundraising round, as it looks to secure up to £5m support the next phase...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis