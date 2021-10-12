Green and tonic: Fever-Tree UK mixers go carbon neutral

2 min read
Fever-Tree has invested in protecting the rainforest in the Democratic Republic of Congo to balance the emissions generated in the production of its drinks | Credit: Fever-Tree
Image:

Fever-Tree has invested in protecting the rainforest in the Democratic Republic of Congo to balance the emissions generated in the production of its drinks | Credit: Fever-Tree

Leading mixer brand has invested in a range of carbon offsetting projects to secure 'carbon neutral' status for its high profile drinks

Fever-Tree has this week announced all its mixers sold in the UK are now 'carbon neutral', ahead of its plans to achieve carbon neutrality across all its regions by 2025.

The leading mixer brand has said it has started offsetting the entire carbon footprint of its mixers through investment in nature-based projects in regions where the company sources several of its key ingredients. The purchasing of offsets follows an assessment of the full carbon footprint of its products, accounting for every stage in the value chain of a Fever-Tree mixer, from the sourcing of the ingredients to their disposal.

The company announced it has invested in its first carbon offset project, the Isangi REDD+ Project to protect rainforests from deforestation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Fever-Tree sources quinine for its tonic.

"Climate change is a crisis that requires everyone to play their part," said Jess Ainley, corporate responsibility and sustainability manager at Fever-Tree. "We have been working hard with experts to understand and measure our overall climate impact.

"While the way we operate helps to keep our own emissions low, we are holding ourselves to account for our entire supply chain and the emissions generated. We will continue to challenge ourselves and our partners to take steps to mitigate and reduce the carbon footprint of our drinks with the aim of being carbon neutral across all our regions by 2025."

Carbon offsets remain controversial with some environmental campaigners, who fear the practice distracts from the need to cut emissions at source and can fail to deliver promised emissions reductions.

However, Fever-Tree stressed that it has also introduced a road map to reduce its direct and indirect emissions, including steps such as switching to renewable electricity for its offices, increasing the recyclable content of its packaging, and working with partners to use renewable energy in the manufacturing of its drinks.

Tim Warrillow, co-founder and CEO of Fever-Tree, said: "Sustainability has been a core part of our DNA ever since Charles and I founded the brand, with a commitment to focus on using the highest quality ingredients in our products and protecting the natural world in which we live.

"Now, more-so than ever, we need to take action and work even harder in the fight against climate change, and today's announcement is an important next step in our journey and we look forward to working with our partners to achieve these goals."

'Why wait?' Grosvenor brings forward its carbon neutral goal by five years

'An award show unlike any other': Earthshot Prize debuts star-studded line up for inaugural ceremony

