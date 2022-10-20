Study: Deposit return schemes could slash European emissions by 10 million tonnes

The European Commission is facing calls to introduce more ambitious measures to drive up recycling rates for drinks packaging, including glass, metal, and plastic bottles, or risk seeing decarbonisation and resource security efforts derailed.

That is the headline warning contained in a new report from waste non-profit Reloop, which estimates that bolder recycling targets and policies could save billions of empty cans and other drinks containers from going to waste each year in the process delivering huge emissions and material savings.

Titled Target 90, the new report calls on European officials to extend rules requiring 90 per cent separate collection of plastic bottles to cover all other recyclable drinks packaging, including glass and metal.

The report argues that deposit return schemes (DRS) should be applied to all metal, glass, and plastic drinks containers in order to boost recovery rates and ensure the ambitious new targets are met.

It also warned that without the widespread use of DRS backed by EU law, supplies of used PET plastic will struggle to demand and by 2030 the average new bottle will contain just 15 per cent recycled plastic, half the amount required by EU law.

The report estimates that hitting the 90 per cent target would cut consumption of virgin PET by 1.6 million tonnes, while also saving almost 400,000 tonnes of virgin aluminium and over 20 million tonnes of virgin glass.

Figures suggest the savings could reduce emissions by 10 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030. In 2030 alone, the savings could amount to 2.7 mtCO2e, equivalent to 1.4 per cent of the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target.

Although the report recognises that it would take time to deliver near universal DRS regimes, it suggests the approach could avoid an estimated 170 billion drinks containers from going to waste through to 2030, while also cutting vast amounts of litter, boosting closed-loop recycling, and greatly enhancing the quality of recycling streams.

Despite the EU having some of the world's most stringent waste and recycling rules, the report estimated that a third of drinks containers will be lost from recycling streams in 2022, amounting to 830,000 tonnes of plastic, 140,000 tonnes of aluminium, and nine million tonnes of glass, materials worth nearly €900m.

The report found that France, Italy, Poland, and Spain have the most to gain from the widespread adoption of DRS, accounting for 60 per cent of expected savings.

The European Commission has a mandate in place to make all packaging reusable or recyclable by 2030, and it is expected to propose rule changes detailing how to deliver on the goals towards the end of the year.

Reloop said that policies in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Lithuania already meet its 90 per cent target, while 18 EU states, covering 45 per cent of the EU population, will have national DRS in place by 2026.

"It is madness to be wasting billions of drinks containers in the face of our growing climate and resource crises," said Reloop chief executive officer Clarissa Morawski. "Reaching Target 90 would end this, deliver sizeable climate savings and push the drinks sector into a 'waste nirvana' of closed-loop recycling meeting most of the EU's PET, glass and aluminium needs. We expect the Commission to set this course in November and EU level action is sorely needed to push laggard member states in the right direction."

In other drinks industry news, zero-waste spirits brand Discarded has unveiled new research which reveals that the average British household wastes more than £245 worth of fruit per year, which includes throwing out as many as 110 bananas over 12 months.

The research also found that a third - of Brits said that they throw fruit out all the time, with a fifth admitting that they buy fruit in a bid to be healthy, but they end up throwing the fruit out before they are able to eat it.

"This research indicates despite having the best intentions, Brits are guilty of throwing away fruit, from bananas to apples to strawberries," said Calum Fraser, Discarded UK ambassador.

"At Discarded, we are passionate about showing how 'everyday' waste, like banana peels, can be given a beautiful second life with a little creative imagination. Our ambition is to challenge people to reverse needless waste by thinking about how they can live more sustainably; including what they drink. At Discarded Spirits Co. we're proud to develop award-winning spirits that not only taste great but give back to the planet too."