COP27

Energy

Interview with John D. Powers, vice president for global cleantech and renewables at Schneider Electric, who explores how public-private sector collaboration can help unshackle the surging demand for renewable energy

clock 16 January 2023 • 6 min read
Investment

UK, EU, and US among host of countries to back major new public and private finance package to help South East Asian economy reduce reliance on coal power

clock 14 December 2022 • 5 min read
Climate change

Industry Voice: National Grid's chief engineer David Wright sets out his five top takeaways from the latest round of UN climate talks

clock 09 December 2022 • 4 min read
Policy

New briefing paper exclusively available to Advanced BusinessGreen members

clock 06 December 2022 • 1 min read
Management

A greater focus on phasing down fossil fuels and ensuring transparency around net zero goals emerged in Sharm El Sheikh, writes We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce

clock 28 November 2022 • 6 min read
Politics

Frustrated by the outcome in Sharm El Sheikh, Bertrand Piccard ponders what needs to change for UN climate summits to be more effective

clock 24 November 2022 • 4 min read
Politics

Post-Brexit Britain still has huge soft diplomatic power at its disposal - it should use to to drive decarbonisation worldwide, writes Rachel Kyte, dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University

clock 23 November 2022 • 5 min read
Climate change

From Loss and Damage and just transitions to rows over fossil fuel phase outs and carbon markets, we take a look at some of the key lessons for businesses from COP27

clock 22 November 2022 • 20 min read
Technology

New partners announce venture which seeks to reduce carbon emissions and support more circular economy for mobile phones

clock 22 November 2022 • 3 min read
Investment

The $11tr alliance has put out a fresh call to asset owners and index providers to develop and adhere to net zero benchmarks

clock 22 November 2022 • 3 min read
