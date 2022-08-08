'This is a BFD': Senate passes landmark climate bill that promises to slash emissions by 2030

The US Senate yesterday broke decades of Congressional deadlock to pass sweeping climate legislation, which promises to turbocharge the deployment of clean technologies and low carbon infrastructure across the US and deliver a 40 per cent reduction in the country's greenhouse gas emissions against 2005 levels by 2030.

Following months of tense internal wrangling and a final flurry of round the clock talks, Senate Democrats finalised the $739bn Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) late last week, delivering a healthcare and climate focused spending bill that could command support from all 50 Senate Democrats.

The bill was the result of lengthy negotiations led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who had torpedoed the White House's previous efforts to pass the Build Back Better Act over concerns about the inflationary pressures that could result from the initial stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden.

Manchin - a long-standing cheerleader for the US coal industry - had been widely expected to demand that the new bill be drastically watered down, but while some climate provisions were removed during the negotiations the final version of the IRA passed by the Senate still assigned $369bn to programmes designed to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Manchin also lobbied his fellow 'centrist' Senator, Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, to back the bill, and following late changes to extend tax breaks for private equity firms to help secure Sinema's support all 50 Democrat Senators backed the bill and rejected a wave of Republican amendments in a series of votes that ran through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

All 50 Republican Senators voted against the package, slamming the Democrats plans to increase corporate taxes and questioning whether it will help to curb inflation. But Vice President Kamala Harris was able to cast the deciding vote and ensure the Senate passed dedicated climate legislation following decades of deadlock.

The bill was able to pass with a straight majority and avoid any attempts by Republicans to filibuster the legislation as it qualified as a reconciliation bill. Senate rules meant the designation meant the bill had to focus on budgetary issues, but leading Democrats insisted the package would still have a transformative impact on the White House's efforts to deliver on its climate goals.

In a statement, Biden said Senate Democrats had "sided with American families over special interests, voting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance, and everyday energy costs and reduce the deficit, while making the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share".

"This bill… makes the largest investment ever in combatting the existential crisis of climate change," he added. "It addresses the climate crisis and strengthens our energy security, creating jobs manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles in America with American workers. It lowers families' energy costs by hundreds of dollars each year."

Biden also praised Senate Democrats for making the compromises that had made the bill possible and urged the House of Representatives to pass the legislation "as soon as possible" so that he could sign it into law.

The House is now expected to consider the legislation in the coming days and is widely expected to approve it this week. There has been speculation that some Representatives could seek to make changes to the Bill, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has previously indicated she is confident the bill would pass. "When they send it to us, we'll pass it," she told reporters just last week.

Initial modelling suggests the climate provisions in the IRA should put the US on track to cut its emissions by around 40 per cent against 2005 levels by 2030, delivering the bulk of the 50 per cent cut in emissions promised by the White House as part of the updated national climate action plan it submitted to the UN ahead of last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Experts said the Biden administration could now look to pass further executive actions in support of the legislation to help deliver the remaining emissions reductions required to deliver on its emissions goals. Crucially, such actions could be passed even if the Democrats lose control of Congress in this autumn's mid-term elections.

An analysis from research firm Rhodium Group suggested the bill could cut emissions by between 31 and 44 per cent by the end of the decade, while a separate analysis research outfit Energy Innovation predicted a similar reduction of between 37 and 41 per cent.

Experts broadly welcomed the bill as a major breakthrough for both US and global climate action.

Writing on Twitter, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy hailed yesterday's vote as "a BFD" - a phrase popularised by Biden's description of the passage of President Obama's healthcare reforms as a "big fucking deal". "This is a turning point in history," McCarthy added. "And this is the most optimistic I have ever felt about our ability to tackle the climate crisis. President Biden's pen is ready - let's get this bill to his desk."

Former US Vice President Al Gore said the IRA had "the potential to be a historic turning point". "It represents the single largest investment in climate solutions and environmental justice in US history," he said. "Decades of tireless work by climate advocates across the country led to this moment. No deal is perfect and we need many more actions to solve the climate crisis. Yet, this bill is a long overdue and necessary step to ensure the US takes decisive action on the climate crisis that helps our economy and provides leadership for the world by example."

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, said the passage of the IRA was part of a global trend that promises to drastically accelerate global decarbonisation efforts this decade. "Finally climate policy action is getting real," he said. "The landmark climate, energy and tax legislation just passed by the US Senate joins the EU's RePowerEU action plan and UK's Energy Security Strategy to accelerate the G7 transition to reliable, affordable and clean energy. Expect more."

The bill features a wide range of measures and programmes designed to rapidly accelerate low carbon infrastructure deployment across the US, curb the cost of clean technologies, and bolster energy security.

For example, it extends tax credits for renewables projects for a decade providing developers with significant long-term certainty, offers new payments to extend the life of nuclear plants, and provides significant new clean tech R&D funding for a wide array of sectors.

It also provides a host of consumer-facing incentives, including tax credits for people buying new or used electric vehicles and new rebates for households installing heat pumps and insulation, as well as grant programmes to help poorer households deploy energy-saving technologies.

In addition, the bill introduces a new fee on methane emissions from oil and gas industries and a tax on foreign oil imports. And it incorporates billions of dollars of funding to help decarbonise public buildings and fleets, including the US Postal Service's giant fleet of delivery vans.

The White House has positioned the bill as part of a concerted attempt to wrest back dominance of emerging industries from China. As such, the IRA includes significant new funding for clean tech factories, skills programmes, and supply chains, while many of the incentives and tax breaks include provisions that require content to be produced domestically.

However, the bill did not secure universal approval from green groups, many of which highlighted how the compromise brokered with Manchin included fast-tracked approval for a number of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water, as well as a specific rule ensuring any lands offered to renewables developers also have to be offered to fossil fuel firms.

Proposals for a Civilian Climate Corps were also shelved, while environmental justice groups argued the IRA did not do enough to help those communities most exposed to environmental impacts.

But analysts broadly agreed that the emissions savings that would result from the bill and the catalysing impact of the huge new wave of investment in clean technologies and infrastructure would massively outweigh the increased emissions that may result from new oil and gas leases on federal land.

Speaking on the influential Volts Podcast ahead of the Bill's passage, Leah Stokes, a climate policy expert at the University of California, Santa Barbara, argued any leases offered for new oil and gas exploration may not be taken up, stressing that the many other aspects of the bill would serve to destroy demand for fossil fuels in a way that should undermine the long term investment case for new high carbon projects.