COP27: Alok Sharma urges world leaders to deliver on global forest restoration pledge

The UK government is urging world leaders to scale-up action to protect, conserve, and restore global forests while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive transformation in rural land use, ahead of the launch of a new international forest initiative at COP27 in November.

COP26 President Alok Sharma today called on world leaders attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week to join the launch of the Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FCLP) at the upcoming UN Climate Summit, which takes place in Egypt this autumn.

"Forests are a precious resource that support sustainable livelihoods and act as the lungs of the world," Sharma said. "At COP26 we saw incredible ambition with more than 140 countries committing to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030. This partnership is a critical next step to collectively deliver on this promise and help keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive."

The new partnership has been created to accelerate implementation of the commitment made at last year's UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. Participating countries are expected to meet annually to enhance collective efforts to maximise the contribution of forests and sustainable land use to global and national climate goals, the UK's COP26 Presidency explained.

With the first meeting of the Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership set to take place at COP27, member countries representing a range of regions, forest areas, and economic and financial centres are set to focus their combined support on "transformational areas of action", it said.

These include cooperation related to high integrity carbon markets for forests; building robust forest economies that contribute to a net zero world; securing and protecting applicable forest tenure rights of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities; and scaling up efforts to conserve and sustainably manage high integrity forests.

Members will also work closely with the private sector, civil society and community leaders to implement and rapidly scale-up solutions to tackle deforestation and deliver reforestation and sustainable forest and land use management, that reflect each members' national context and priorities as well as the urgency of the global climate crisis, the UK's COP26 Presidency said.

Last year's Summit in Glasgow saw heads of state from 140 countries representing over 90 per cent of the world's forests agree to work together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by the end of the decade, while also delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive transformation of rural land use.

The FCLP said that these actions were "fundamental" to adapting to climate change and estimate that they have the potential to deliver up to 10 per cent of the emissions reductions needed to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, while also helping to secure global biodiversity, economic prosperity, and food supplies.

Last year's pledge was backed by over $19.2bn in public and private funds which the FCLP said was being used to shift global systems of production, supply chains, finance and land tenure in favour of forests and forest-dependent people.

By joining the FCLP, countries are committing to lead by example in the implementation of their national goals and striving to be more ambitious over time, while also working collectively to achieve goals, it said.

"We know forests are a fundamental component of the solution set we need to deploy if we are to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change," said John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. "The FCLP provides us with a new opportunity to spur even greater action to addressing our shared challenges with committed partners, and to holding ourselves accountable for meeting our commitments."

The inaugural FCLP meeting at COP27 is also scheduled to include a public event at which member countries are pencilled in to speak alongside business and community leaders to highlight the most ambitious commitments and examples of progress since last year's Summit. Participating countries include Gabon, Guyana, Norway, Ecuador, Korea and parts of the US, FCLP said.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the world would fail to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement without halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation by the end of the decade. "Achieving this will require unprecedented leadership and collaboration from governments, business, civil society and indigenous peoples," he said. "Norway joins the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership committed to work together with tropical forest countries and other like-minded countries in pursuit of this goal."

The news comes in the same week as a host of countries also announced fresh funding commitments to support biodiversity protection programmes and called on more governments to back proposals for a new international target to protect 30 per cent of land and oceans by 2030.