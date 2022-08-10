GFANZ launches consultation on beefed up net zero portfolio guidelines

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) has today published a major new report setting out guidance on how to measure emissions from investment portfolios and ensure they are credibly aligned with climate goals.

The group - which includes over 450 of the world's largest financial firms that together boast $130tr of assets under management - said the new guidance was now open for public comment until September 12th, as it works to finalise guidelines that can help the financial sector credibly deliver on its net zero goals.

GFANZ said the report featured "new and enhanced guidance on measuring the alignment of financial institutions' investment, lending, and underwriting activities with net zero commitments". It added that it was seeking feedback on the proposed enhancements for measuring whether investment portfolios are aligned with net zero goals.

The proposals follow intense criticism from some green groups over GFANZ's approach to delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Launched ahead of last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the public commitment to achieving net zero emissions from many of the world's most powerful financial firms was broadly welcomed. But green groups have also accused many of the group's members of engaging in 'greenwash', given they continue to invest in high carbon projects and have failed to credibly explain how they intend to fully decarbonise their multi-billion dollar investment portfolios.

Today's report acknowledges that "to measure progress against their net zero commitments and reallocate capital to support the transition to a net zero economy, GFANZ members need credible, forward-looking metrics to help them determine the climate alignment of the companies within their portfolios".

As such, the report features proposals for better assessing how companies are performing against climate goals, including a new illustrative credibility framework to assess emissions reduction targets and corporate net zero-aligned transition plans to better project the future greenhouse gas emissions of portfolio companies.

However, while setting out guidance the report also acknowledges that firms are likely to take a range of different approaches to measuring the emissions from their portfolios.

"Growing global scrutiny of transition plans makes the need for business action on climate ever more urgent," said Mary Schapiro, vice chair of GFANZ. "If financial institutions are to deploy the capital required to usher in the net zero transition, they need a way to measure whether their financing activities align to their ambition. Building upon the implementation of sound financial sector and real-economy transition plans as well as science-based net zero pathways, GFANZ's Portfolio Alignment Measurement Report will help financial institutions use metrics to assess whether their portfolio companies are 1.5C-aligned or need resources to transition."

The group said the new guidance had been developed following feedback from financial institutions, financial data providers, and civil society groups. It added that it was hoping the report would enable "greater levels of convergence on methodological best practice approaches, increase transparency on the underlying assumptions utilised in those evaluations, and foster agreement on best practices to be adopted by financial institutions and metric providers".

David Blood, senior partner at Generation Investment Management, said that "measuring portfolio alignment is essential for financial institutions to understand their progress in reaching net zero and allocating capital to transition finance opportunities for the real-economy".

"Our work on portfolio alignment benefits from the previous Portfolio Alignment Team reports and significant input from stakeholders," he added. "The proposed enhancements in today's report should help provide financial institutions with the guidance they need to implement credible and easy-to-use tools to navigate the net-zero transition and make more informed business decisions."

The publication comes on the same day as a separate academic study warned that current methodologies for assessing whether corporates are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement are over-optimistic. The analysis concluded many leading businesses could be performing worse than they think against their climate goals.