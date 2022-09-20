How deeper global clean tech collaboration is needed to avoid net zero delay

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
How deeper global clean tech collaboration is needed to avoid net zero delay

Joint IEA, IRENA, and UN assessment of COP26 Breakthrough Agenda sets out priorities for collaborative climate action between businesses and governments

The global net zero transition risks being "delayed by decades" unless there is far greater collaboration between governments and businesses to accelerate the roll out of the key low carbon technologies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Polluters must pay': UN Secretary-General calls for windfall taxes on fossil fuel firms

MPs demand 'bold, visionary' mini-Budget to tackle climate and cost of living crises

Most read
01

Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

15 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

15 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

15 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

Volvo kick-starts production on three more electric truck models

14 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

EU plots reform of electricity markets to tackle 'fossil fuel crisis'

14 September 2022 • 5 min read

More on Technology

Zoom in on Net Zero: Schneider Electric's David Williams
Energy

Zoom in on Net Zero: Schneider Electric's David Williams

VIDEO: Tech giant's vice-president for marketing in UK & Ireland chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray ahead of the upcoming Net Zero Festival

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Credit: UN
Energy

'Polluters must pay': UN Secretary-General calls for windfall taxes on fossil fuel firms

In strongly worded address to UN General Assembly, Antonio Guterres aims latest stinging criticism at fossil fuel firms and 'their enablers' in the PR and investment industries

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 September 2022 • 4 min read
Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans
Automotive

Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans

Leading manufacturers move forward with plans to bring new hydrogen-fuelled trucks to market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 September 2022 • 3 min read