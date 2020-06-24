Conservative Party
Reports: Number 10 planning to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Minor reshuffle expected today as Boris Johnson prepares to replace Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Conservatives secure landslide election victory, as calls build for fast-tracked climate action
Boris Johnson leads party to historic election victory, with the Prime Minister facing immediate calls for government to deliver on promise of 'green industrial revolution'
Net Zero: Crucial election set to shape UK decarbonisation strategy
Voters are going to the polls with a mandate for net zero assured, but key decisions on the UK's climate policies and 'Green Brexit' plans hanging in the balance
Election 2019: What the main parties' manifestos say about zero-emissions transport
Sam Unsworth assesses whether Conservative and Labour Parties' manifesto go far enough to deliver net zero transport
Labour mulls lift off for Frequent Flier Levy
Shadow minister admits frequent flier levy may be the 'best available option' to halt growth in aviation emissions
Labour revs up plan for fully-electric bus fleet across England by 2030
Party pledges to invest £4bn in transforming all 35,000 buses operating in England to run on electricity, while expanding local bus services
'It is a very exciting industry to be in': Lord Barker on UK politics, Russia and net zero aluminium
Conservative peer and former Climate Change Minister is now on a mission to decarbonise the global aluminium sector at Russian giant EN+
Greens propose £12bn renewables blitz, as Tories unveil public transport plans
Green Party says investment drive would create 75,000 clean energy jobs, as Tories announce plan for £4.2bn Local Public Transport Fund
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
The Conservatives need a plan to deliver Net Zero - but what should it look like?
Richard Howard sets out a centre-right blueprint for hitting net zero
Net Zero by 2050: Your need-to-know green guide to the Conservative Party Manifesto
Tory party promises to ramp up offshore wind capacity and roll out a comprehensive fast-charging network, but skirts demands for radical 'climate emergency' programme
Tory Manifesto: Boris Johnson promises to put 'British ingenuity' at heart of net zero mission
Conservatives promise raft of new policies to create two million green jobs, but Labour counters that a lack of adequate funding pledges makes plan a 'blueprint for disaster'
Conservative Manifesto: Party promises green home upgrade drive in pursuit of net zero goal
Manifesto to reiterate support for net zero by 2050 target and deliver new £6.3bn fund to help improve energy efficiency of fuel poor households
The debate over the green industrial revolution will be televised
A televised climate debate is democratically essential, but it is not without risks
To win a climate election, parties need ambition, not compromise with the fossil fuel industry
It is turning into a 'climate election', but as Marc Hudson argues lessons from Australia suggests environmental campaigners may need to be careful what they wish for
Greenest Government (N)ever?
Boris Johnson promises a 'clean energy revolution' and the government deserves plaudits for its track record, but credibility is undermined by a refusal to reckon with the Tories' environmental failures
'Clean energy revolution': Boris Johnson to promise post-Brexit green boost
Prime Minister selects electric vehicle factory as backdrop for first major speech of election campaign, as Tories prepare to make environment a top manifesto priority
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Election: School strikers and pensioners lead calls for televised climate debate
Businesses and trade unions also expected to back calls for Party Leaders to specifically debate their competing climate strategies
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
Labour: 'This election is our last chance to tackle the climate emergency'
Party launches stinging attack on Conservatives' green record, as government misses a parliamentary deadline to come forward with a climate emergency plan
Election 2019: Parties poised to do battle over competing net zero strategies
A General Election looks odds-on for December, setting stage for environmental issues to play a pivotal role in what promises to be a divisive and dramatic campaign
Party politics is putting net zero at risk
Net zero means separating climate action from traditional Left / Right priorities, writes Ed Birkett