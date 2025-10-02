'A reckless decision': Conservatives pledge to repeal Climate Change Act

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'A reckless decision': Conservatives pledge to repeal Climate Change Act

Kemi Badenoch accused of a "desperate attempt to sound like Donald Trump on climate change", as business and green groups slam "a new low point" for the Tories

The Conservatives will today announce plans to repeal the UK's world-leading Climate Change Act, arguing the hugely controversial move would "put economic growth and cheap energy first". In a statement,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

London meets legal limits for toxic NO2 pollution for the first time

Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy

More on Legislation

'A reckless decision': Conservatives pledge to repeal Climate Change Act
Legislation

'A reckless decision': Conservatives pledge to repeal Climate Change Act

Kemi Badenoch accused of a "desperate attempt to sound like Donald Trump on climate change", as business and green groups slam "a new low point" for the Tories

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 October 2025 • 6 min read
London meets legal limits for toxic NO2 pollution for the first time
Legislation

London meets legal limits for toxic NO2 pollution for the first time

Official data confirms capital's air pollution levels fell to within the legal limits for nitrogen dioxide for the first time in 2024

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 October 2025 • 3 min read
FCA eyes softer Sustainability Disclosure Requirements for index-tracking funds
Legislation

FCA eyes softer Sustainability Disclosure Requirements for index-tracking funds

Regulator acknowledges that sustainability reporting rules could prove challenging for index-linked funds to comply with

Cristian Angeloni, Investment Week
clock 16 September 2025 • 2 min read