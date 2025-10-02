'A reckless decision': Conservatives pledge to repeal Climate Change Act

Kemi Badenoch accused of a "desperate attempt to sound like Donald Trump on climate change", as business and green groups slam "a new low point" for the Tories
The Conservatives will today announce plans to repeal the UK's world-leading Climate Change Act, arguing the hugely controversial move would "put economic growth and cheap energy first". In a statement,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis