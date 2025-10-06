'An act of economic self-sabotage': Green groups urge Tories to reconsider pledge to scrap Climate Change Act

EXCLUSIVE: Coalition of charities, including National Trust, WWF, and the RSPB, call on Kemi Badenoch to "reflect on the Conservative Party's proud record of environmental leadership"
A coalition of the UK's leading green groups has written to Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch, urging her to reconsider the controversial pledge to scrap the UK's Climate Change Act (CCA). The letter,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis