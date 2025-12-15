'Short-sighted': Conservatives slammed over plan to scrap phase out date for petrol and diesel cars

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Kemi Badenoch says a Tory government would axe 'well-meaning but ultimately destructive' plan to end the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2030

Kemi Badenoch has announced the Conservatives plan to scrap the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, which was originally introduced by the previous Tory government. Writing in the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

European Parliament approves 'simplified' sustainability reporting rules

Warm Homes Plan not expected until January

More on Automotive

'Huge vote of confidence': Nissan confirms £450m investment as new LEAF production starts in Sunderland
Automotive

'Huge vote of confidence': Nissan confirms £450m investment as new LEAF production starts in Sunderland

Next generation Nissan LEAF becomes first new high-volume EV to be produced in the UK since 2020, supporting 6,000 jobs in the process

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 December 2025 • 5 min read
'Major turning point': EVs make up over a quarter of global car sales in 2025
Automotive

'Major turning point': EVs make up over a quarter of global car sales in 2025

Surge in electric and plug-in hybrid car adoption is increasingly eating into fossil fuel demand, Ember analysis claims

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 December 2025 • 4 min read
'Short-sighted': Conservatives slammed over plan to scrap phase out date for petrol and diesel cars
Automotive

'Short-sighted': Conservatives slammed over plan to scrap phase out date for petrol and diesel cars

Kemi Badenoch says a Tory government would axe 'well-meaning but ultimately destructive' plan to end the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2030

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 December 2025 • 6 min read