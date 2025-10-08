Poll: 80 per cent of UK public support pensions being invested in renewable energy

Michael Holder
YouGov poll finds more than half of Reform voters and over 70 per cent of Tory voters support their pensions being invested in renewables

Almost 80 per cent of the British public support their pensions being invested in renewable energy, including more than half of Reform UK voters, according to new YouGov poll findings released today...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More on Investment

The growing importance of 'social impact investing' in green business
Investment

The growing importance of 'social impact investing' in green business

Social impact investment, if we prioritise it, can unlock technology that could have an immense impact on communities, otherwise key innovations and opportunities risk being overlooked, writes Key Fund's Jane Austin

Jane Austin, Key Fund
clock 07 October 2025 • 4 min read
Royal London launches three sustainable funds
Investment

Royal London launches three sustainable funds

New funds expand the pension provider's range of sustainable funds to nine

Martin Richmond, Professional Pensions
clock 07 October 2025 • 1 min read
Study: UK pensions sector strongly backs use of ESG factors in investment decisions
Investment

Study: UK pensions sector strongly backs use of ESG factors in investment decisions

Society of Pensions Professionals survey suggests vast majority of pensions experts support consideration of ESG alongside financial returns in investment decisions

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 06 October 2025 • 2 min read