Common Agricultural Policy
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month
Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
'Food fit for the future': Government takes first step in food system overhaul
Call for Evidence will consider how the food industry must change to drive growth while preserving the environment
Farmer and landowner 'clusters' offered £2.5m for green projects
Defra announces fourth round of Country Stewardship Facilitation Fund to support flood management, tree planting, and habitat protection projects
Theresa Villers' first speech as Environment Secretary
The new Environment Secretary's address at the Countryfile Live festival yesterday - in full
We don't need a 'Bladerunner' approach to farming
British farming subsidies should focus on funding organic and regenerative farming systems, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
'An historic moment': Agriculture Bill promises to reward farmers who protect environment
Michael Gove declares new legislation underscores opportunity to deliver a "Green Brexit"
'Lacks detail': MPs demand answers on post-Brexit farming policy
Efra Committee raises fears over how 'payments for public good' subsidy scheme will be co-ordinated, and calls for more details on funding
Defra beefs up civil servant headcount as it grapples with Brexit challenge
Department at the heart of major post-Brexit environmental policy challenges has hired 1,150 new staff members
Report: Just £10m needed to better safeguard England's farming, food, and soils
Analysis by WWF, Rivers Trust and Angling Trust argues small increase in funding for enforcement and guidance would deliver 'huge benefits' for farming sector
How reform of farming subsidies could shake up green business
From more secure supply chains to a surge in cleantech innovation, the government's plan to reform farming subsidies post-Brexit has implications beyond the farmers' field
Gove pledges to 'occupy the high ground' on environmental standards
Environment Secretary sets out further detail on post-Brexit plans for the UK farming sector, promising stronger voice for Defra in Whitehall
Labour sets out farming policy overhaul to 'end bad environmental practices'
Party seeks farming subsidy regime redesign as it launches raft of policy proposals aimed at boosting animal welfare standards across meat production chain
Farmers call for 'nature friendly' agriculture policy
Calls for government to boost natural environment follow promises from Michael Gove that post-Brexit subsidy reforms will incentivise environmentally friendly farming
Farming for the next generation
Defra Secretary Michael Gove's speech to Oxford Farming Conference 2018 - in full
Is post-Brexit farming uncertainty putting the environment at risk today?
Drop in applicants to the Countryside Stewardship scheme prompts farming and green groups to warn Brexit uncertainty is threatening current environmental efforts
Unsustainable: Are we paying twice as much for food as we realise?
Actual grocery bills may be double that shown on till receipts when environmental and health costs to society from food production are included, research suggests
Report: Replace CAP with market-system for farmers to bid for green contracts
Report by think tank Bright Blue sets out a vision for post-Brexit farming that would incentivise measures to boost ecosystems, woodland, and peatland
Report: Flood management deals could earn farmers £15k a year
Setting up a private market in water management could see farmers earn money from businesses in areas susceptible to flooding, analysis by Green Alliance and the National Trust finds
Poll: 84 per cent support maintaining countryside investment
YouGov poll for Country Land and Business Association (CLA) finds strong support for continued investment in preserving and managing countryside
Pay farmers to protect environment, urges think tank
Policy Exchange argues leaving EU's Common Agricultural Policy presents opportunity for farmers to improve biodiversity, natural capital, and flood prevention
Green and pleasant land? What Brexit could mean for farming and habitats
Will the UK maintain strong environmental protections alongside support for sustainable farming post-Brexit?